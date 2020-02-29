Post Positions and Odds for All 14 Horses, Purse and Prize Money

Bookmakers’ favourite Maximum Security will get started from publish No.7 on Saturday, because the inaugural version of the Saudi Cup takes position in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A 5/2 favourite to assert essentially the most profitable tournament at the horse racing calendar—part of the $20 million prize pool will pass to the winner—Maximum Security heads a five-horse American contingent within the box of the Saudi Cup.

Who Is Maximum Security? All You Need to Know About Saudi Cup Favorite

The four-year-old colt gained the Florida Derby, Haskell Invitational, Bold Ruler Handicap and the Cigar Mile final 12 months and crossed the road first on the Kentucky Derby, handiest to be disqualified for interference.

Maximum Security’s two closest challengers will get started proper subsequent to him, with the U.S. pair of Mucho Gusto and McKinzie set to start out the race from posts No. 8 and No. nine respectively.

The second-favorite at 3/1, McKinzie has proven outstanding consistency all the way through his occupation, completing first or moment in 13 of his 14 begins.

Trained via Bob Baffert, who isn’t any stranger to profitable within the Middle East, McKinzie completed moment to Vino Rosso within the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November final 12 months.

While he carried out neatly over 1 1/Four miles, the truth the Saudi Cup is contested over 9 furlongs (1.1 miles) must assist his reason.

Baffert additionally trains 8/1 third-favorite Mucho Gusto, who gained the Pegasus World Cup previous this 12 months.

The four-year-old has room to make stronger and Baffert used to be constructive over the stallion’s possibilities of luck.

“He’s always shown up. He’s always run hard. He’ll be right there,” the 67-year-old instructed journalists on Wednesday.

“Until you put them in the gate you never really know. You’re watching and all of a sudden, they turn it on. They’ve adjusted a little bit. You have to come with really good horses. If you get away well and have some luck you still have to show up.”

Joint-third favourite Capezzano will get started from publish No. 13, with 33/1 outsider Mijack taking the outdoor publish.

Having drawn the outdoor publish on the Belmont Stakes final 12 months, Tacitus will get started from gate No. 2 on Saturday, with the 5th member of the American contingent, Midnight Bisou, ranging from publish No. 6.

While Tacitus is a 20/1 outsider, bookmakers be expecting Midnight Bisou to be firmly in competition. A fourth-favorite at 8/1, the mare gained seven of the 8 races she entered final 12 months, however will take on male horses for the primary time in her 2020 debut.

Gold Dream will get started from the interior publish, with fellow Japanese megastar Chrysoberyl ranging from publish No. 10.

The former is a 33/1 outsider, whilst the latter will get started off at 10/1 after profitable the entire six races he has entered to this point.

British hopes depend on Benbatl and North America, who’re 11/2 and 25/1 respectively and will get started from gate No. 3 and No. 4.

The former made his filth monitor debut with a rather simple win on the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2, a Grade 2 race, previous this 12 months, and teacher Saeed bin Suroor is assured forward of Saturday.

“It would mean a lot for us to win,” Bin Suroor mentioned previous this week.

“It is the first-ever Saudi Cup and the first big international race in Saudi. It is a very important race and would be important for us to see him run well and win. He has been a very good Group 1 horse for us and very versatile. I’m very happy with him and I think he will give a good run.”

The publish positions for the inaugural Saudi Cup, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 29 on the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The draw for the publish positions used to be hung on Wednesday, February 26.

Mahmoud Khaled/Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cup publish positions and odds

Gold Dream 33/1Tacitus 20/1Benbatl 11/2North America 25/1Gronkowski 25/1Midnight Bisou 8/1Maximum Security 5/2Mucho Gusto 6/1McKinzie 3/1Chrysoberyl 10/1Great Scot 50/1Magic Wand 33/1Capezzano 6/1Mijack 33/1

Purse and prize cash

The inaugural version of the race carries the numerous incentive of a $20 million prize pool—which makes it essentially the most profitable tournament within the game.

Half of the sum will pass to the winner.