Oregon School Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An Oregon basic faculty worker in Clackamas County has examined sure for the brand new coronavirus and will have uncovered people to it at paintings, well being officers stated Friday night time.

The announcement raised two key questions: how the affected person shriveled the virus since they have got now not traveled to any sizzling spots, and what number of different is also inflamed in consequence.

“We’ve been expecting this and we are prepared for it,” Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, stated at a night information convention.

The analysis has been classified presumptive. The particular person examined sure at a lab in Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, however the effects nonetheless must be showed by way of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

In the interim, the college employee is being handled in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center and government are scrambling to inform someone who had shut touch with them whom they may were uncovered to. Authorities plan to near Forest Hills Elementary School till they have got a maintain at the scenario.

“I understand this news is concerning. However, I want to reassure you that our state and local authorities are responding quickly to the case,” Gov. Kate Brown stated.

“Oregonians should know we are taking this very, very seriously.”