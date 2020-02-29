New ‘Killing Eve’ Sneak Peak Teases Eve’s Fate as Season 3 Approaches

AMC and BCC America launched the brand new teaser, titled “Hallelujah,” for his or her secret agent mystery, Killing Eve, forward of the Season 3 premiere. Let’s to find out if the brand new promo responded the in reality giant query: Did Eve (Sandra Oh) live to tell the tale the second one season cliffhanger?

How Does the New ‘Candyman’ Trailer Compare to the Original ’90s Trailer?

Read extra

Before the 3rd season premiere airs on Sunday, April 26 at 10pm, BBC America launched an all-new promo. In the quick video, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) presses her lips in opposition to a small and trendy blade ahead of having a look without delay on the digital camera. Eve herself (Sandra Oh) seems to be in a state of misery. In fast flashes, the 2 actresses are noticed, each dressed in hanging crimson ensembles. A remix from the oratio from Handel’s “Messiah” may also be heard within the background.

Towards the tip of the video, Villanelle’s facial expressions vary from candy to fatal. She smiles sweetly on the digital camera ahead of shifting as if to stab the lens along with her knife.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 2, Episode 8 – Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

Gareth Gatrell/BBC America

In a up to date interview from Vanity Fair, Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks, printed that Eve remains to be alive. When we remaining noticed her, she have been shot by means of Villanelle. Barnett was once tight-lipped however was once nonetheless in a position to tease, “The season does open with our two leads in really very different places to where you’ve seen them before.”

Barnett disclosed how the 3rd season will read about the multi-talented serial killer, Villanelle, “One of the things that was so interesting right from the beginning was, how do you make an audience interested in a lead character who’s a psychopath?”

Barnett added that the drama will “peel back a few layers around who Villanelle is, and why Villanelle is the way she is.”

In an reputable commentary launched on February 20, 2020, BBC America introduced Laura Neal (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) as the brand new lead creator at the award profitable drama.

Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle praised Neal’s writing within the upcoming 3rd season, “She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”