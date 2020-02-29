Meet the Queens In This Exclusive Sneak Peek of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12

There’s a brand new set of queens competing for the name of America’s Next Drag Superstar, and audience will in the end get to satisfy them when RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 with Season 12 on Friday.

Show author, pass judgement on and government manufacturer RuPaul has as soon as once more hand-selected 13 queens to compete for the coveted name and that hefty money prize of $100,000, and the contestants could also be the maximum various team but. The queens come from in every single place the map together with towns like Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri; San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; Acworth, Georgia; Ramseur, North Carolina and New York City.

However, there are a couple of queens bringing a touch of French, Iranian Scandinavian taste to the display. Drag Race may even see its first Polynesian contestant this season. Their casting on the display no longer best marks a large second in their very own lives but in addition of their efforts to constitute for the LGBTQ communities of their very own homelands. In Newsweek’s unique Season 12 premiere sneak peek (above), the queens provide an explanation for why advocating for trade and acceptance is solely as essential as successful the pageant.

Newsweek not too long ago spoke with all of the Season 12 queens and came upon what introduced all of them to Drag Race. Read on to be informed what all of them needed to say about becoming a member of the display.

RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on VH1 on Friday at eight p.m.

Nicky Doll

“I wanted to send a message of hope. I know that sounds so cheesy, but I wanted to send a message to the French queens that we are talented, and just because the format of the show isn’t in our country yet doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be acknowledged. Being on the show was kind of like me trying to be that sense of pride for France. When you are bullied and gay in your everyday life, you can really lose your voice. Being on a platform like this and sharing what I’ve been through and what I’ve learned, planting that seed in the younger generation, to me, that’s what makes it all worth it.”

Sherry Pie

“I’ve always been a theater person. I’ve always been performing. On stage is where I feel really at home, and I have always been able to make people laugh. I realized in a wig you can make them laugh even more. I actually fell into drag originally at a younger age from going out with older people and then my life fell apart and was not great. I associated drag with all the negative stuff about nightlife. So I stopped doing drag so I could be a serious performer. But who wants to be a serious performer? Especially nowadays when everything is so serious. So I was in a very depressed state and a friend of mine said I should get back into drag. I said no, but the next day I got into drag and the rest is ‘herstory.'”

Widow Von’Do

“As a queen of color and seeing Bebe Zahara Benet being the first Drag Race Winner—that’s when I knew this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to be on this show to represent for queens of color. Knowing that people may be inspired by seeing me, a large African American queen doing whatever she wants, wearing whatever she pleases, is what makes this entire experience rewarding. I’m covered in tattoos and I was told for a very long time I’d never get booked because of my tattoos. Let’s just say, I’m working and that b***h isn’t.”

Rock N. Sakura

“I’ve been doing cosplay since 2004, and in 2009 I did my first crossplay. In the community, we call it crossplay, it’s basically just like drag cosplay. That was my introduction to drag. At first, I didn’t really think much of it. I would do it once a year maybe at like a convention event, but I didn’t think about it for a career or a performance until around Season 6 of Drag Race. I went to a bar and they did a really really stupid drag number. It was a girl dressed as Lumpy Space Princess from Adventure Time, and she did an Alanis Morrissette version of “My Humpz,” and she did it really sexy and really weird. That was the type of drag that really attracted me to everything. What pulled me into drag was the ability to really just be your authentic, stupid, playful, idiotic self and have people see it and appreciate it.”

Brita Filter

“I’ve been a full-time drag queen for a while now in New York City. I love performing so much. I love telling stories and I really just wanted to be on a bigger stage to tell my stories to everyone. I feel like I have such a passion and love for this art, and I want to spread goodness. That’s why I wanted to be on the show. I just wanted to spread my love. Plus I’m the first Polynesian queen ever, so I also wanted to represent my culture and be the first Pacific Islander here. I was raised Mormon and being gay it is shunned in the Mormon religion. Growing up I felt like I didn’t have anyone that looked like me that was gay to look up to. It’s so cool to be that first person for this small little community in the islands. Representation is so important and I’m so proud to represent my community.”

Crystal Methyd

“I had a monthly show that I did. It was in a grungy rock bar, and we’d have a band open and I’d put them in drag. Being in a straight bar, it made people more comfortable coming because some straight men are like, ‘What’s a gay bar? I don’t want to go in there.’ I just love the fact that we’re able to share drag on such a huge scale and educate people on what it is. We’re just performers that want to spread love. My dream is to just get a little school bus, paint it pink and just drive around the country with all my friends and perform. Like Road Rules, but drag.”

Aiden Zhane

“My inspiration comes from all of the things I grew up loving. I grew up loving horror movies and dressing up and trick-or-treating. Now I do drag, but I realized I’ve been doing drag since I was a little kid. Dressing up is what I’ve always loved to do, and still to this day that’s still my inspiration and why I do this. I think that one of the big points of doing drag in the first place is to enact change and have that visibility in the world and to show the world that it’s ok to be whoever the hell you want to be. If you want to look like a damn sea-witch or whatever, then do it.”

Jan

“I love singing and I love what Bianca Del Rio [Season 6] is doing with her career. She’s using comedy as a vessel to share her talent and she just happens to be a drag queen. I want to be a singer who just happens to be a drag queen and have music on the radio, do tours, do all of that. That’s my personal goal. But I also want to just spread love. I love when people come into a bar or show and they’re like, ‘Oh I wasn’t having the best day’—drag has the power to turn that all around and put a smile on somebody’s face and make them feel better than when they walked into the room.”

Jackie Cox

“I’ve been doing drag for nine years. Maybe in the back of my head, I was thinking, ‘It would be really cool to be on Drag Race one day.’ But a big turning point for me was the election of [President] Donald Trump and seeing how that affected my family in Iran and essentially not being able to see my aunt again, who is well into her 60s and was diagnosed with breast cancer. Four years ago she was still able to visit my family regularly, and now, because of the travel ban, she feels like she may never be able to get a visa again. I realized I have this platform I can talk about these things through my drag in New York City. I started incorporating being Iranian in my drag and I felt the response of that just within my own community. It’s 2020, we need to do everything we can to tell the stories of real people and how they’re affected by this administration. Drag Race is a huge platform and I want to tell this story, and I also want to share my drag. I want to get on a megaphone as big as I can and tell people that there are real human faces and costs to what Trump has done to this country.”

Jaida Essence Hall

“Most of the issues I personal in drag, even some of the stuff I put on outdoor of drag, I create myself. I need to do so much of model stuff. I need to do so much with make-up. Even regardless that it is going to sound corny, I additionally need to encourage other folks, as a result of the place I come from in Milwaukee, such things as this don’t occur. Sometimes other folks have a look at my drag and they are going to move, ‘Wow she appears to be like so pulled in combination.’ But there’s a combat for me to make myself into one thing that appears nearly untouchable. I should be in the 99 % and combat to make issues paintings for me to have a picture nearly of one thing I may just by no means have had from the place I’m from. I need to encourage other folks. No subject the place you return from, you’ll be able to make stuff occur for your self and you’ll be able to be who you need to be. You could make it an opportunity.

Heidi N Closet

“Growing up I was bullied. I was bullied a lot. After Drag Race, I want to go around the country, talk to high schools and colleges and tell students that life does get better. You just have to put in the time and effort and find your own tribe. It takes time. It feels like forever, but it will get better. I’m living proof of it. I literally come from one of the backward, bigoted little towns in North Carolina that there is. I’ve been bullied because of my race, because of how feminine I am, just because of things that I couldn’t change about myself. If I can just help one person realize that life can get better, I win.”

Gigi Goode

“Let me say, RuPaul looks like how she looks in the photos in person. I mean, granted she is a solid 15 feet away from you when she’s in drag, but she looks flawless and she is pulled back. She really cares. I know that that’s been a thing a lot of queens talk about, but she genuinely cares about the art and she genuinely cares about the betterment about everyone’s drag. RuPaul has done something that is so…she’s made drag not a taboo thing. Girls had to wash their makeup off in the mop bucket in the back of clubs because they couldn’t be seen. Now we can walk out of our apartment like this. I think we oftentimes take it for granted. RuPaul is definitely a pioneer of normalizing drag.”

Dahlia Sin

“I want to put out content. Whatever it is I’m doing, whether it’s modeling, makeup. I want to be in magazines. I want to see my face in other shit, other than drag. I want to branch off. I feel like the show gives you what it gives you, and it’s your time to make out of it what you want. You don’t want this to go to waste. Whatever you want to do, try to take it and make it what you want. I want to make whatever I’m doing something.”