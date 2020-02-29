Making chopsticks into house furnishings
ChopValue collects 350,000 used chopsticks from Vancouver eating places each and every week.
The bamboo utensils are wiped clean and remodeled into new merchandise like kitchenware and tabletops.
The corporate’s intention is to scale back waste and create a “viable business” out of an on a regular basis product.