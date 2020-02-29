Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies





Joe Coulombe envisioned a brand new era of younger grocery consumers rising within the 1960s, one who sought after wholesome, tasty, top quality meals they couldn’t in finding in maximum supermarkets and couldn’t have enough money to shop for within the few high-end gourmand retailers.

So he discovered a brand new method to carry the whole lot from a then-exotic snack meals known as granola to the California-produced wines that for taste when put next with the rest from France. And he made looking for them nearly as a lot a laugh as crusing the excessive seas when he created Trader Joe’s, a unusual little grocery retailer stuffed with nautical issues and staffed now not via managers and clerks however via “captains and mates.”

From the time he opened his first retailer in Pasadena, California, in 1967 till his dying Friday at age 89, Coulombe watched his namesake trade upward push from a cult favourite of trained however underpaid younger other folks — and a couple of hippies — to a retail massive with greater than 500 retailers in over 40 states.

A large sure, however one who throughout greater than part a century hasn’t ever misplaced its recognition for pleasant carrier from staff decked out in goofy Hawaiian shirts, a publication that appears adore it was once revealed within the 1890s, and rows and rows of top quality, fairly priced wholesome meals and nice wine, even though you from time to time can’t ever once more in finding precisely the similar factor.

“He wanted to make sure whatever was sold in our store was of good value,” stated Coulombe’s son, additionally named Joe, who added that his father died following an extended sickness. “He always did lots of taste tests. My sisters and I remember him bringing home all kinds of things for us to try. At his offices he had practically daily tastings of new products. Always the aim was to provide good food and good value to people.”

He completed that via purchasing without delay from wholesalers and chopping out the intermediary, in lots of circumstances slapping the identify Trader Joe’s on a bag of nuts, path combine, natural dried mango, honey-oat cereal or Angus red meat chili. He named a number of merchandise after his daughters Charlotte and Madeleine and gave quirky names to others. Among them have been Trader Darwin nutrients and a non-alcoholic glowing juice known as Eve’s Apple Sparkled via Adam.

He prided himself on testing each antique of wine from California’s Napa Valley, together with Trader Joe’s standby, Charles Shaw, affectionately referred to as Two-Buck Chuck as it offered for $1.99. (It nonetheless does within the California shops, even though transport prices have greater the cost in different states.)

“He sold a lot of better wines too,” his son famous with amusing, recalling journeys the circle of relatives made to France to hunt them out.

After promoting Trader Joe’s to German grocery store Aldi in 1979, Coulombe remained as its CEO till 1988, when he left to release a 2d profession as what he known as a “temp,” coming in as period in-between CEO or guide for a number of massive firms in transition. He retired in 2013.

Joseph Hardin Coulombe, an simplest kid, was once born on June 3, 1930, in San Diego and lived on an avocado ranch in within sight Del Mar. After serving within the Air Force, he attended Stanford University, the place he earned a bachelor’s stage in economics, a grasp’s in trade management and met and married his spouse, Alice.

A couple of years after commencement, he was once employed via the Rexall drugstore chain, which tasked him with setting up a sequence of comfort shops known as Pronto. When Rexall misplaced passion available for purchase, he purchased them and had grown the chain to a few dozen retailers when the large 7-Eleven corporate made a significant push into Southern California.

“So I had to do something different,” he informed the Los Angeles Times in 2014. “Scientific American had a story that of all people qualified to go to college, 60% were going. I felt this newly educated — not smarter but better-educated — class of people would want something different, and that was the genesis of Trader Joe’s.”

His spouse’s folks had presented him to a global of meals prior to now unfamiliar to him, together with nice olive oil, recent seafood and reasonably priced high quality wine, and he figured such things as that may be very best for the more youthful target market he was once in search of.

As he bargained for the ones merchandise, he’d from time to time come throughout a in particular remarkable olive oil or antique wine, by no means to search out it once more, and he wouldn’t inventory an inferior product as an alternative.

He eschewed promotional gimmicks like loyalty golf equipment or loss-leader gross sales, getting the phrase out with transient radio spots and the Trader Joe’s “Fearless Flyer” publication, whose old-style look was once impressed via some other money-saving effort. He sought after to decorate up the publication’s tales with illustrations he reduce out of magazines, however he made certain he simplest took ones on which the copyrights had expired.

He handed such financial savings on now not simplest to his consumers however staff, which Trader Joe’s boasts are amongst retail’s easiest compensated, with scientific, dental, imaginative and prescient and retirement plans and annual wage will increase the corporate says vary from 7% to 10%. Many employees have remained with Trader Joe’s for many years.

“He just had a visit yesterday from employee No. 1,” his daughter Charlotte stated in a while sooner than her father’s dying.

He and his spouse additionally become widely known in Southern California philanthropic circles, contributing money and time to such reasons as Planned Parenthood, the Los Angeles Opera and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.

Stories range on how the identify Trader Joe’s happened, with some pronouncing it was once impressed via a experience on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise boat or a ebook he learn known as “White Shadows in the South Seas” or his favourite faculty hangout being a Trader Vic’s bar close to Stanford.

Coulombe, who cherished to trip, did recognize over time that he had a fascination with the South Seas and put Trader into the identify and a nautical theme throughout the shops to lend that unique enchantment to consumers.

In addition to his 3 youngsters and spouse of 67 years, Coulombe is survived via six grandchildren.





