In a closed-door briefing to contributors of Congress about govt surveillance, a senior Justice Department reputable used to be requested a shocking query.

The query got here when intelligence and nationwide safety officers accrued previous this week to transient contributors of the House Intelligence Committee on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a regulation with some government that may expire in a number of weeks. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, prefaced her query through pronouncing it used to be a bit of off-topic. According to two assets with wisdom of the briefing, Speier then requested John Demers, the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division on the Justice Department, whether or not Jeffrey Epstein had ever labored as an undercover FBI asset. Then she pressed him on whether or not he had any non-public wisdom of Epstein—a convicted pedophile who died in prison closing August, expecting trial—running with the FBI.

Demers spoke back that he labored for the Justice Department, now not the FBI, and that he had no wisdom of Epstein doing such paintings. The query raised eyebrows, because it gave the impression to be primarily based on a idea that cops could have became a blind eye to the serial rapist as a result of he helped them accumulate knowledge.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to remark, and a spokesperson for Speier didn’t supply on-record remark.

The Miami Herald reported in November 2018 that, as a part of a particularly beneficiant plea deal he gained from then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s place of job in 2007, “Epstein provided what the government called ‘valuable consideration’ for unspecified information he supplied to federal investigators.” The Herald stated it used to be unclear what knowledge, if any, Epstein shared with regulation enforcement.

And Vicky Ward reported for The Daily Beast closing August that Acosta later instructed Trump transition staff officers that Epstein’s case used to be attached to intelligence issues. He went on to turn into Secretary of Labor. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta privately instructed Trump transition staff officers ahead of his affirmation, consistent with Ward’s tale.

On July 8, 2019, the Justice Department charged Epstein with intercourse trafficking of underage ladies. In a long press convention two days later, Acosta fielded a query about whether or not or now not the sexual predator used to be an “intelligence asset.”

“So, there has been reporting to that effect,” he stated obliquely, consistent with The Washington Examiner. “And let me say, there’s been report to a lot of effects in this case. Not just now but over the years. And again, I would, I would hesitate to take this reporting as fact.”

Acosta’s efforts to give an explanation for his beneficiant remedy of the serial rapist weren’t sufficient to save his task; after dealing with blistering grievance, he resigned from the Trump management on July 19.

Epstein used to be discovered lifeless in his jail cellular not up to a month later. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office stated the loss of life used to be a suicide; a personal pathologist employed through Epstein’s brother stated it will were a murder, as The New York Times reported. Attorney General William Barr stated the Justice Department’s most sensible watchdog used to be investigating the cases of Epstein’s loss of life.

Epstein and his longtime affiliate Ghislane Maxwell had numerous tough buddies and acquaintances. In 2002, long term President Donald Trump stated Epstein appreciated “beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s infamous non-public jet a lot of occasions. And Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg used to be photographed at a public match with Maxwell in 2013. Epstein’s connections even prolonged to literal royalty; Prince Andrew spent an important period of time with him ahead of his loss of life, and stepped again from his royal tasks after giving a trainwreck interview to the BBC about his dating with the serial kid rapist.