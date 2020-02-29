HBDtoWONHO Trends As K-pop Singer Wonho, Former Monsta X Member, Celebrates His Birthday

Wonho, the previous member of K-pop team Monsta X, is celebrating his birthday and lovers on social media had been sharing a typhoon of birthday messages with the artist.

The singer has simply became a 12 months older, in step with Korean Standard Time in South Korea, the place it’s now March 1. Wonho has been absent on social media for months following his arguable go out from Monsta X final October.

The surprising departure rendered lovers—jointly referred to as Monbebe, which means that “My baby” in French—devastated.

His lovers took to social media to pray him a contented birthday and specific how a lot they have overlooked the singer since his departure, the usage of the hashtag #HBDtoWONHO, which has been top-trending on Twitter, together with a string of alternative similar phrases and hashtags together with #HopeToSeeYouWonDay and #몬베베에게_내린_원호라는_기적, which means that “the miracle known as Wonho that was given to Monbebe” in Korean.

“Happy birthday to u wonho. Happy birthday to u wonho. Happy birthday to bunny. Happy birthday to u!!! Wish u all the best and enjoy yr bday. #HopeToSeeYouWonDay #몬베베에게_내린_원호라는_기적 #HBDtoWONHO @OfficialMonstaX @Epic_Records @STARSHIPent,” wrote @yatifan.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR LOVELY BUNNY There is not a single day where I am not thinking about you and how much I miss you. You’ll always have a special place in my heart #HBDtoWONHO #HopeToSeeYouWonDay #몬베베에게_내린_원호라는_기적,” wrote @GermanyMonbebe.

“The smile and the laugh that I’ve been missed to see for months, I wish I can see it again soon. I miss you, I love you. Happiness looks good on you, 이호석. #HBDToWONHO #HopeToSeeYouWonDay #몬베베에게_내린_원호라는_기적 @OfficialMonstaX,” wrote @honeysbebe.

“I wish you all the happiness and luck and all nice things and people in the world and it all wouldn’t be enough because you shine brighter than any other star – I see you everywhere, day and night. I hope you see us too. Let’s meet soon, our love #HBDtoWONHO #HopeToSeeYouWonDay,” wrote @Jooherfection.

Wonho’s departure used to be preceded by way of a chain of allegations about his existence sooner than he joined the band, together with using marijuana, which is prohibited in South Korea. The use of unlawful components is a major offense in South Korea that may raise a sentence of as much as round 5 years in jail.

The band’s label, Starship Entertainment, denied the accusations on Wonho’s behalf on the time in a observation announcing it will take felony motion in regards to the “malicious and distorted claims” in opposition to Wonho and Monsta X.

I want you all of the happiness and good fortune and all great issues and other people on the earth and all of it would not be sufficient since you shine brighter than every other megastar – I see you in every single place, day and night time. I am hoping you notice us too. Let’s meet quickly, our love ð#HBDtoWONHO#HopeToSeeYouWonDay %.twitter.com/xtEEcAPt9n

— BDAY ð°’S KASIA ð (@Jooherfection) February 29, 2020

But the rising pressure noticed Wonho announce his go out in a letter addressed to lovers the place he apologized for his failure to “keep the promise that I would only provide good memories to our fans and for causing them pain.”

“Furthermore, I apologize for causing concern to many people due to my personal issues. I have received undeserving blessings and love while promoting as a MONSTA X member. I sincerely thank you for making precious memories for me,” he wrote.

Starship additionally showed in a observation, “We greatly respect Wonho’s decision [to leave Monsta X] who wants to make sure the recent chain of events doesn’t distract from all of the exciting things are happening for MONSTA X now and what lies ahead in the future. We will continue to hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter.”

Outraged lovers have since rallied in combination up to now few months, urging Starship to reinstate Wonho into the crowd, claiming he used to be unfairly brushed aside from the band in line with “rumors without evidence” and that Wonho used to be “failed by the system.”

The last six participants of Monsta X launched their new album All About Luv previous this month. The new report marks their first all-English album and contours a number of songs written by way of Wonho in addition to his vocals.

Formed in 2014, Monsta X won a global following lately boosted by way of their appearances on quite a lot of primary American tv presentations, together with Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The North American leg of Monsta X’s live performance excursion kicks off on June 2 and continues via decided on dates via July 11.

Wonho of Monsta X plays onstage right through the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

