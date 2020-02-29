Fears of 2015 style migrant crisis as first wave of refugees stopped at Greek border as angry Turkey flings open borders





REFUGEES in Turkey are heading against European frontiers after Ankara threw open its borders in revenge for the killing of 33 infantrymen.

Turkey’s angry response has sparked fears of a repeat of the 2015-16 migrant crisis, when a couple of million other folks crossed into Europe through foot.

Getty Images – Getty

Greek border police ship away migrants who lower the barbed twine and take a look at to go into Greek facet at Turkey’s border[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

Migrants set hearth to stay themselves heat whilst ready at Turkey’s border with Greece close to Pazarkule[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

Migrants, together with girls and youngsters, had been heading against border villages of the western provinces of Edirne and Canakkale to succeed in Greece[/caption]

EPA

AFP or licensors

EPA

AFP or licensors

But Turkey’s neighbours, Greece and Bulgaria, each European Union member states, vowed to not admit the refugees.

The frontier was once closed underneath an accord between Turkey and the EU that halted the 2015-16 migration crisis.

Defiant Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose nation already hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, has lengthy threatened to open the gates for other folks to escape to Europe except extra world toughen was once supplied.

Things got here to a head after Russian air moves the day past mowed down 33 Turkish infantrymen, within the deadliest assault on Turkish forces in just about 30 years.

Russia maintains the carnage wasn’t their fault.

A senior Turkish legitimate informed Reuters the federal government had made up our minds, efficient instantly, to not forestall Syrian refugees from attaining Europe “by land or sea”.

Also, police and border guards had been stood down.

EPA

EPA

AFP or licensors

The legitimate, talking on situation of anonymity, added: “All refugees, including Syrians, are now welcome to cross into the European Union.”

Hours later, after phrase were given out concerning the opening of the borders, loads of migrants started arriving at the European frontier.

Afghan migrant Sahin Nebizade, 16, amongst a gaggle packed into taxis at the outskirts of Istanbul, mentioned: “We heard about it on the television.”

At the Pazarkule border put up with Greece, alternatively, rankings of migrants had been met with barbed twine fences and smoke grenades.

Hamid Muhammed, who carried a tender woman, mentioned he was once became away through Greek law enforcement officials.

“We want the Turkish and European governments to open this gate,” he mentioned.

ENTRY BARRED

But Greece’s PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, mentioned no unauthorised crossing can be allowed.

Tear gasoline and flash grenades had been used to power again loads of hopeful migrants.

He was once echoed through his Bulgarian counterpart – who urged the chance of a brand new migration crisis was once much more of a risk as European nations battle to answer the coronavirus.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov mentioned: “At a time after we are implementing stricter border tracking over the coronavirus, consider if now we have an influx of loads of 1000’s of migrants.

“We cannot afford that.”

Bulgaria has strengthened its 300km (190mile) border with Turkey with extra law enforcement officials and warned that 1,000 infantrymen are status through to discourage migrants.

The truth is, despite the fact that, that 1,000,000 determined civilians had been displaced inside of Syria close to the Turkish border in determined wintry weather prerequisites – since December.

Turkey, which is already house to a few.7 million Syrian refugees, says it’s suffering to manage, and can not take extra.

The go back of refugees travelling to the frontier was once a reminder of Western Europe’s largest migration since World War Two.

This was once the 2015-2016 crisis, when 4,000 other folks drowned making an attempt to succeed in Greece prior to Turkey close the border in go back for money from the EU.

Most learn in international information

HOT DOG

Dog checks certain for coronavirus however mavens say canine can't raise trojan horse VIRAL FEARS

Government warns 70 according to cent of UK may just get Coronavirus after first Brit dies NEEDLE NIGHTMARE

Woman is going BLIND upon getting her eyeballs tattooed black to duplicate rapper ‘PURE EVIL’

Woman killed herself after discovering ‘boyfriend’ was once ex-girlfriend catfishing her BUG DEATH

1st British coronavirus loss of life as cruise passenger in his 80s dies in Japan

PLAGUE SHIP

'Mistakes' that intended coronavirus unfold like wildfire on send the place Brit died





Erdogan has spoken with each German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump, who each referred to as for the Syrian govt and its supporters to forestall their offensive.

He has additionally spoken to Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, concerning the killing of Turkey’s infantrymen in Idlib.

Russia has deployed two state-of-the-art warships – wearing cruise missiles – to Syria.

Getty Images – Getty

AP:Associated Press





Source link