Donald Trump Calls Mitt Romney A ‘Low Life,’ Criticizes Him For Not Sticking With Republicans On Impeachment Vote

On Saturday, President Donald Trump criticized Utah Senator Mitt Romney for balloting in opposition to him within the Senate Impeachment trial on the Conservative Political Action Conference.

During his speech, Trump criticized Democrats for investigations introduced in opposition to him.

“They gave us the Mueller hoax. They gave us the Russia Russia Russia crap. They gave us the one phone call that was a perfect phone call — ‘Oh, let’s get him out of office for that phone call,'” he stated, regarding his name with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the place Trump requested for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and Biden’s son Hunter. The name in the end ended in impeachment continuing in opposition to Trump.

Trump additionally praised Republicans for “sticking together” during investigations and his impeachment, except for Romney, who voted in desire of taking away Trump for abuse of energy all through the impeachment trial.

“The Republicans stuck together, except Romney of course — low life,” he stated. “Low life! Except Romney, they stuck together, and even him I got half a vote. I was thinking, because he did actually vote one part. He couldn’t do it all, because he wanted to get some nice, free publicity for himself,” Trump stated.

The White House and Mitt Romney’s place of work didn’t right away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

Before the impeachment vote, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp introduced that Romney used to be disinvited to the convention after the Republican senator referred to as for extra testimony from witnesses within the impeachment trial.

During the trial, Romney used to be the primary U.S. senator to vote in opposition to his personal birthday party to take away a president in an impeachment trial. Romney used to be the one Republican to vote in desire of taking away Trump.

“The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney stated in a flooring speech in early February. “What he did was not perfect, no. It was a flagrant assault under electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

Romney spoke extra about his option to vote in opposition to Trump in a Fox News interview.

“The personal consequences, the political consequences, that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary. But I swore an oath before God—and I’m a religious person—that I would apply impartial justice. And applying impartial justice said what the president did was grievously wrong. And I had to vote—if I was going to live with my own conscience—in a way that was consistent with that oath of office,” he stated.

At CPAC, Trump additionally praised House Republicans for unanimously balloting in his desire. He additionally singled out New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched from a Democrat to Republican as a result of the impeachment investigation.

“In the House, we had 107 — think of it — 107 to nothing with the Republicans. 107 to nothing, and we got three Democrats! And, one came over and left the Democrat party — Van Drew, Jeff Van Drew,” Trump stated to applause.

