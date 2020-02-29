Date, Start Time, How to Watch WBC Diamond Welterweight Title Fight

Mikey Garcia returns to the hoop on Saturday evening, when he fights Jessie Vargas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

While there is no international championship belt at stake on Saturday, the WBC Diamond welterweight name is at the line and the winner in Frisco may just take a vital step in opposition to an international name bout later this yr.

A former four-division international champion, Garcia’s welterweight debut did not cross as deliberate, as he misplaced by means of unanimous resolution in opposition to Errol Spence Jr. in March remaining yr.

The American moved up two weight divisions to struggle Spence however discovered existence more difficult than anticipated and suffered a primary loss in 40 skilled bouts.

“When I got in the ring with Errol, it just wasn’t my night,” the 32-year-old instructed DAZN, which is able to broadcast the struggle on Saturday evening, previous this month.

“I felt slow. I felt sluggish. I felt weak. I felt tired. Everything that could have went wrong, went wrong. […] I know there’s a lot more that I can do. I hope that on the 29th of February, I will answer all of those questions.”

Vargas, in the meantime, arrives in Texas with a 29-2-2 report to his title.

A former two-division international champion—he held the WBA and IBO tremendous light-weight in 2014 and the WBO welterweight two years later—the 30-year-old stopped Humberto Soto in six rounds in April remaining yr.

The win used to be simply the 3rd in Vargas’ remaining six bouts over the past 5 years—he misplaced to Timothy Bradley and Manny Pacquiao, ahead of attracts in opposition to Adrien Broner and Thomas Dulorme—however the California local believes he’s coming into the most efficient degree of his profession.

“I definitely feel that I am in my prime now,” he instructed Matchroom Boxing. “I think excellent, cast, very skilled. I’ve won quite a lot of wisdom right through the years, and I believe that I’m in the most efficient time in my profession as a result of all that have.

“Experience is what truly makes a fighter. Sometimes in a large struggle, a loss of enjoy can impact you, however I’m really not in that place, I’m excellent and the whole thing is excellent on my aspect.

Here’s all you wish to have to find out about Saturday.

When is Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas?

The struggle is scheduled for Saturday, February 29. The undercard will get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with the principle card set to start two hours later as former WBO heavyweight international champion Joseph Parker faces Shawndell Winters.

Garcia and Vargas are anticipated to make their ring walks at roughly 11 p.m. ET.

Where is Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas?

The struggle takes position at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys’ apply facility hosted the IBF welterweight international name struggle between Errol Spence Jr. and Carlos Ocampo in 2018 and the WBO mild heavyweight international name struggle between Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev.

Garcia has prior to now fought in Texas 9 instances however this marks his first look on the venue, whilst for Vargas this will probably be his first skilled struggle in The Lone Star State.

TV protection

The struggle will probably be broadcast solely by means of DAZN within the U.S. and will probably be to be had on by the use of hooked up units comparable to Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast and Smart TVs.

A one-month subscription to DAZN prices $19.99, whilst an annual go—which supplies audience get right of entry to to all the platform’s are living occasions—is available in at $99.99.

Live circulate

A are living circulate of the development will probably be to be had on DAZN’s web site, cellular units and sport consoles.

As is the case for hooked up TVs, a one-month subscription to DAZN prices $19.99, whilst a 12-month settlement is available in at $99.99.

The worth plan for Canadian audience is relatively other, costing $20 CAD for the per 30 days subscription and $150 CAD for the once a year plan.

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas odds

Bookmakers be expecting Garcia to pop out on most sensible on Saturday. According to Oddschecker, the California local is a 1/five favourite, whilst Vargas is a 19/five underdog and the draw is at 25/1.

Jessie Vargas all the way through his welterweight struggle in opposition to Humberto Soto at The Forum on April 26, 2019 in Inglewood, California. Vargas scored a sixth-round technical knockout to defeat the previous two-division champion.

