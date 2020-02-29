Coronavirus news LIVE: Multiple countries impose further travel restrictions as fears of pandemic grow
MULTIPLE countries together with the USA have imposed further travel restrictions as the primary demise is introduced in the USA.
Fears of a Surrey super-spreader have emerged as 3 extra instances are introduced in the United Kingdom bringing the full as much as 23.
Italy has now surpassed 1100 instances and the Pope has cancelled 3 days of occasions because of a mysterious sickness.
Keep up to date with all of the newest news and tales via following our Covid-19 reside weblog.