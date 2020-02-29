Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises to 29 as number of confirmed cases in the virus-hit country smashes 1,000





THE number of folks in Italy who’ve died from coronavirus has risen to 29.

An Italian well being legitimate additionally published confirmed cases of the fatal malicious program has hit greater than 1,000.

It comes after 3 extra sufferers in England examined certain for the virus – taking the UK toll to 23.

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to convey you reside updates as quickly as they occur, ahead of any person else.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and observe us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to convey you this tale and all the relaxation of the most sensible information and exclusives of the day.

TheSun.co.united kingdom is your move to vacation spot for the absolute best superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping footage and must-see video









Source link