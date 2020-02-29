CNN Criticized For Comparing Bernie Sanders’ Campaign to Coronavirus, Not Fact-Checking ‘Communist’ Accusation Made By Guest

Supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ marketing campaign criticized CNN and host Michael Smerconish over a Saturday phase which when compared his marketing campaign’s upward push to that of the coronavirus spreading around the globe.

Members of the Sanders marketing campaign and his supporters demanded an apology from CNN and Smerconish after a phase used the chyron, “Can Either Coronavirus or Bernie Sanders Be Stopped?” Smerconish used to be additionally criticized by means of Sanders backers for no longer pushing again after Pressley Stutts, Chairman of the Greenville, South Carolina Tea Party, described the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner as a “communist.”

Sanders marketing campaign nationwide co-chairman Nina Turner later faced CNN on-the-air all the way through host Ana Cabrera’s program, ridiculing each the chyron and the classification of Sanders as a communist.

“One of your colleagues on this station compared Senator Sanders’ rise and the rise of his movement to that of the coronavirus and you were just highlighting how important that is and dangerous it is and also allow somebody to come on this station and compare Senator Sanders to his belief in democratic socialism to communism,” Turner stated.

Cabrera replied by means of announcing she cannot discuss for the hosts of alternative CNN methods.

Last week, MSNBC used to be accused of being overly biased in opposition to Sanders after host Chris Matthews made a World War II comparability he later apologized for. But CNN used to be additionally criticized by means of Sanders supporters this week, specifically after the community fact-checked a complete speech the senator gave on the University of Houston, labeling 3 of his claims “false” and 18 “mostly true.” Six others may no longer be verified.

Smerconish’s Saturday CNN display serious about a mixture of politics and America’s first fatal case of coronavirus being showed by means of Washington state well being officers. Critics accused his “Can either coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?” chyron of being anti-Semitic and a juxtaposition of Jewish stereotypes.

“Shame on you @CNN and @smerconish for your lead story’s headline, comparing @BernieSanders to the Coronavirus,” replied Muslim-American activist and Fast-a-thon co-founder Tarek El-Messidi.

“Here is @cnn’s @smerconish casually linking Corona Virus and @BernieSanders in the same sentence. Unreal,” tweeted Status Coup journalist and founder Jordan Chariton. Chariton additionally shared a temporary clip of Smerconish’s display.

On Friday, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly seemed to make a an identical metaphorical comparability between the upward thrust of Sanders’ recognition and the illness. “The truth about the coronavirus is very important. Also, the emergence of Bernie Sanders as a threat to our freedom … listen to my conversation with Glenn Beck about these two issues. It is worth your time,” O’Reilly tweeted.

Smerconish had to begin with used the coronavirus analogy to indicate that it is a problem to Trump’s presidency – one thing the president himself has accused Democrats and the scoop media of doing by means of “weaponizing” protection of the illness. “Thankfully for [Trump] and the nation, absent during his tenure has been any national or international crisis. That’s now changed. As coronavirus spreads, it places the president under a microscope while managing a crisis,” Smerconish stated at the program.

“I guess comparing Bernie Sanders to Coronavirus is better than comparing his victory in Nevada to the fall of occupied France, right?” quipped journalist Richard Lewis, referencing MSNBC host Chris Matthews making that Sanders comparability – and later apologizing – final week.

