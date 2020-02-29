Celebrity Endorsements 2020, All the A-Listers Backing Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Buttigieg and More

Hollywood stars and celebrities’ endorsements: What do they imply? Do they imply anything else?? We’ll quickly in finding out.

It’s all the time interesting to peer which applicants resonate with Hollywood greater than others, and this 12 months Bernie Sanders, the decidedly anti-glitz senator from Vermont, has been raking in beef up. Dick Van Dyke? On board and giggling off fears about Sanders’ age. Danny DeVito? Ready for everybody however Bernie to retire, complain. Bon Iver? You guessed it: crooning in the woods someplace about passing Medicare for All as a result of Justin Vernon is feeling the Bern, too.

But Sanders isn’t the just one with a big contingent of famous person supporters. Elizabeth Warren has additionally been cleansing up with endorsements from A-listers together with Patricia Arquette, Billy Eichner, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. The remainder of the applicants, if we’re being truthful, are manner at the back of Sanders and Warren, however carry some fascinating Hollywood supporters of their very own. For example: What is it about Joe Biden that makes Cher consider—and why does Tim Gunn it appears suppose Michael Bloomberg may “make it work” in the White House?

Bernie Sanders

We listen the phrases “broad coalition” tossed round so much on the marketing campaign path, however I gotta say—this one truly is as extensive because it will get! Sure, a few of his supporters are obtrusive—like Cynthia Nixon, who ran a innovative marketing campaign for New York governor in 2018. But I imply, it’s no longer incessantly you’ll see Dick Van Dyke and Caroline Calloway on the identical record—and Danny DeVito, Emily Ratajkowski, Spike Lee, Michael Moore, Hailey Bieber, drag queen Lady Bunny, and sure, after all, Susan Sarandon. Oh, and additionally… Joe Rogan.

Sanders turns out to have accrued by way of a long way the maximum beef up from musicians; along with Willow Smith, he’s were given Miley Cyrus, Bon Iver, Lil Yachty, TI, Zedd, Public Enemy, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande. Another sturdy contingent? Comedians. John Mulaney, Rob Delaney, Jaboukie Young-White, and Sarah Silverman are all on board.

Plenty of actors are feeling the Bern as neatly—together with Tessa Thompson, Shailene Woodley, Mark Ruffalo, Justin Long, Danny Glover, Chloë Sevigny, John Cusack, Cole Sprouse, and H. Jon Benjamin.

Elizabeth Warren

That stated, Warren isn’t too a long way at the back of Bernie—and her base of beef up varies simply as extensively. In addition to Jonathan Van Ness, who has vocally supported Warren since remaining fall, there’s Patricia Arquette, Jack Black, Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen, Constance Wu, Barry Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Ryan Reynolds, and Roxane Gay.

Warren, like Sanders, has a pair comedians on her facet, together with Ike Barinholtz, Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Ian Black, and Billy Eichner. She’s no longer moderately as well-liked by musicians, however does have a pair in the fold: Melissa Etheridge and John Legend. And apparently sufficient, she’s were given no longer one however two endorsements from Olympians: Adam Rippon and Megan Rapinoe.

Other Warren supporters come with Elizabeth Banks, Busy Philipps, Amber Tamblyn, Sally Field, and Ashley Judd.

Michael Bloomberg

From right here on out, my pals, is the place issues get truly fascinating. For example: Ted Danson? For Bloomberg? Is this the Bad Place?

Other celebrities backing Bloomberg come with Tim Gunn, Sam Waterston, Michael Douglas, John Mellencamp, style dressmaker Isaac Mizrahi, Judge Judy, and former NBA big name Tim Duncan. (The latter 3 have filmed PSAs for Bloomberg, whilst Douglas is following him on the marketing campaign path.)

Oh, and there may be former Republican chair-talker Clint Eastwood. Not to be impolite, however it’s fascinating to notice that the youngest amongst them is in his forties.

JOE BIDEN

Biden is probably not doing so scorching in the debates, however with regards to famous person beef up he has… some! Tom Hanks, Rob Reiner, Alec Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Mia Farrow, former senator and NBA champion Bill Bradley, and Olympian determine skater Michelle Kwan. Also—Cher?! Game of Thrones writer and manufacturer George R.R. Martin additionally helps Biden—even though for the sake of e book enthusiasts, who’ve waited a small eternity for The Winds of Winter, we are hoping he isn’t spending an excessive amount of time volunteering.

Amy Klobuchar

One candidate who truly doesn’t appear to be resonating with Hollywood, on the other hand, could be Amy Klobuchar. Her largest endorsements seem to be Jane Lynch and Clay Aiken.

Pete Buttigieg

While he would possibly no longer have moderately as a lot beef up as Sanders or Warren, Buttigieg has lit up a nook of Hollywood all his personal. He’s gained over aspiring Donald Trump face-puncher Robert De Niro. Other celebrities with prime, prime hopes come with Jennifer Aniston, Seth MacFarlane, Bradley Whitford, Michael J. Fox, Alan Cumming, Emmy Rossum, Mark Duplass, Jenna Fischer, Mandy Moore, George Takei, Kevin Costner, Sharon Stone, and Lee Daniels. But most significantly, he’s qualified goopy—because of an enthusiastic endorsement from the one and most effective Gwyneth Paltrow.