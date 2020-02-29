Carrie Symonds tells pals she’s engaged to Boris and ‘they’ve a baby hatching in summer season’ in heartfelt Instagram post





CARRIE Symonds has introduced to buddies that she and Boris Johnson are engaged and anticipating a baby.

In a heartfelt social media post, Symonds wrote that the couple had a “baby hatching early summer” and that sought after her buddy to “find out from me”.

The couple first went public with their dating all through Johnson’s bid for the Tory management in June 2019, and are idea to had been for round two years.

Following Johnson’s victory in the competition, they changed into the primary single couple to are living in combination in Downing Street.

The information comes lower than two weeks since Johnson divorced spouse of 25 years Marina Wheeler QC, from whom he separated in 2018.

Writing on Instagram, Carrie stated: “I wouldn’t in most cases post this sort of factor on right here however I sought after my buddies to to find out from me…

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t know, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.”

A No.10 supply added: “Boris and Carrie are each overjoyed at this information.

“They have each identified for a whilst however have saved it beneath wraps till the being pregnant improved.

“It partially explains why he has been mendacity low just lately – even supposing he works flat out and that received’t trade.

“Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects.”

FIRST PM MARRIAGE IN 200 YEARS

The ultimate high minister to marry whilst in administrative center used to be Robert Jenkinson, 2d Earl of Liverpool, high minister from 1812 to 1827, who married Mary Chester a yr after the loss of life of first spouse Louisa Jenkinson in 1821.

The new arrival would be the 3rd baby born to a serving high minister in fresh historical past.

Tony Blair’s spouse Cherie gave beginning to son Leo in May 2000, 3 years after her husband’s first election victory.

David Cameron and spouse Samantha welcomed daughter Florence Rose Endellion Cameron simply 3 months after the formation of the coalition executive in 2010.

The ultimate small children born to high ministers earlier than Leo and Florence arrived greater than 150 years in the past, when Lord John Russell’s spouse Lady Russell gave beginning to two sons, George and Francis, all through her husband’s first stint in administrative center, which ran from 1846 to 1852.

‘WONDERFUL NEWS’

Responding to the announcement on twitter, Sajid Javid, who earlier than resigning previous this month served for 6 months as Boris’s chancellor, wrote: “Congratulations @carriesymonds @BorisJohnson superb information!”

Former Scottish Conservatives chief Ruth Davidson added: “Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds.”

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons overseas affairs committee, stated the announcement used to be “lovely news”.

Boris used to be quizzed via Sun readers ultimate yr about a imaginable proposal.

One requested Boris: “Are you going to buy her a rock any time soon? Every girl likes a diamond”.

“That is a superb query,” he stated.

“I’ve were given to take my hat off to you, you might have simply requested me the query that no journalist has requested.

“They are simply too embarrassed”.

The couple pictured at the yearly Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on the Albert Hall overdue ultimate yr[/caption]

