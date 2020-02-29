While speaking in regards to the coronavirus outbreak to a marketing campaign rally crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, President Donald Trump mentioned the immigration coverage instituted by means of the Democrats was once “a direct threat.”

“We must understand that border security is also health security,” Trump mentioned.

President Donald Trump mentioned the immigration insurance policies of the Democrats was once “is a direct threat to the health and well-being of all Americans” all through a marketing campaign rally speech in South Carolina on Friday.

“Whether it’s the virus that we’re talking about or many other health threats, the Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and wellbeing of all Americans,” Trump added.

Trump additionally spoke about his introduction of a White House virus process drive, which he referred to as “a big thing.”

“I requested $2.5 billion dollars to ensure we have the resources we need. The Democrats said, ‘That’s terrible. He’s doing the wrong thing. He needs $8.5 billion, not $2.5 [billion],” Trump mentioned. “I’ve never had that before, ask for two and a half and they give me eight and a half, so I said, ‘I’ll take it!’ I never had that before.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed $8.five billion in emergency investment to battle the unfold of coronavirus within the U.S. after Democrats mentioned Trump’s investment request was once “too little and too late.”

“America must prepare for—and aggressively combat—all infectious diseases with urgency and vigor,” learn a Wednesday press unencumber. “In order to do so, we need a comprehensive plan and robust resources to execute a mission. Thus far, the Trump administration has failed to develop a plan and request the appropriate resources from Congress.”

Newsweek reached out to Schumer’s administrative center for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.