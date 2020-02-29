Bizarre Google Maps street view shows ‘floating man holding child’





A BIZARRE Google Maps image has captured what seems to be a floating man.

The peculiar scene got here from a Street View digicam in Bangladesh.

Google Maps is hailed by way of customers world wide for its distinctive providing of virtual exploration of places – the place customers can navigate a long way away towns and cities as even though they’re in truth there.

But it’s additionally introduced some strange and unexplained pictures from far flung corners of the sector.

Reddit person DowntownX noticed what seems to be a tender man holding a kid in a South Asian residential space.

The 360-degree symbol shows a man in a yellow t-shirt holding a small kid in his fingers.

The kid, wearing red, wraps its fingers round his neck.

Nothing seems out of the atypical till customers scroll down.

Shockingly, the man seems to be floating, along with his legs totally lacking.

DowntownX posted the photograph this week, captioning it ‘Floating Man Found in Bangladesh,’ with customers flocking to the feedback to proportion their take at the bizzare symbol.

One person wrote: “Wow that’s confusing and so well cut together it looks like an incomplete photoshop.”

Another added: “I spent a good 2 minutes trying to find his legs.”

Someone else joked: “Must be wearing camo.” (sic)

However, eagle-eyed audience identified the optical phantasm is most probably the results of a Google Maps glitch.

The man’s shadow does display his legs, indicating that the image of his “floating” frame used to be almost certainly taken as a landscape {photograph} and uploaded to Google.

Google permits customers to add their very own 360-degree pictures to sure places equipped they have got an account and a 3-D digicam.

Google Maps creates the photographs by way of sewing in combination the 360 -degree symbol units submitted by way of customers, to create the general consequence which customers can click on their method round.

However, it will additionally create some sudden effects, in particular if an object strikes in entrance of the lens or part of the picture is lacking.

This is most probably the case for the floating man in Bangladesh.

Elsewhere on the earth, this type of glitch has led to other people to reputedly vanish and streets to warp into new dimensions.

Last 12 months a mysterious “ghost” couple used to be noticed on Google Maps.

The “ghosts” had been observed strolling alongside Rue Saint Jean Baptiste of Quebec and looked as if it would have translucent our bodies.

The girl used to be observed dressed in a jacket, denims and sun shades, and walked along a male significant other.

Thankfully, there used to be a proof – the eerie symbol used to be led to by way of a pictures glitch, which supposed that the couple weren’t totally pictured by way of the Google Maps Car.





