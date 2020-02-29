World 

At CPAC, They Hate Socialism but Love Bernie Sanders

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

The theme of this 12 months’s CPAC used to be “America vs. Socialism,” as Trumpworld gears as much as run in opposition to Bernie Sanders, even though they’re no longer rather in a position to mention that out loud. 

The ultimate 3 days had been a blur of nasty seems to be, off-the-record threats, and panels like Socialism: Wrecker of Nations and Destroyer of Societies, Socialism Destroys the Economy, Socialism Destroys Humanity, and Socialism and the Great Awokening, jumbled together with speak about Trump’s divine presidency with little room left for previous favorites like Democrats wish to ban cows and kill your small children. There used to be hardly ever a point out of Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, and simply passing ones of Mike Bloomberg. No Burismas or lock-her-up chants. 

There used to be a man dressed up as Santa “because it’s conservative Christmas,” and a gaggle of conservative grifters together with Laura Loomer, Jacob Wohl, Michelle Malkin and Gavin McInnes who weren’t rather invitees but a few of whom were given on degree or gave interviews.

You May Also Like

Gun toting Serbian blonde dubbed ‘Kokaina’ caught with stash of heroin and cannabis along with cache of weapons

Gun toting Serbian blonde dubbed ‘Kokaina’ caught with stash of heroin and cannabis along with cache of weapons

Georgia Clark 0
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Latest news as a FOURTH patient in the UK tests positive for virus

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Latest news as a FOURTH patient in the UK tests positive for virus

Georgia Clark 0
Chilling interactive coronavirus map reveals true scale of how killer bug is worse than Ebola, SARS and swine flu

Chilling interactive coronavirus map reveals true scale of how killer bug is worse than Ebola, SARS and swine flu

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *