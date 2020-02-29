At CPAC, They Hate Socialism but Love Bernie Sanders

The theme of this 12 months’s CPAC used to be “America vs. Socialism,” as Trumpworld gears as much as run in opposition to Bernie Sanders, even though they’re no longer rather in a position to mention that out loud.

The ultimate 3 days had been a blur of nasty seems to be, off-the-record threats, and panels like Socialism: Wrecker of Nations and Destroyer of Societies, Socialism Destroys the Economy, Socialism Destroys Humanity, and Socialism and the Great Awokening, jumbled together with speak about Trump’s divine presidency with little room left for previous favorites like Democrats wish to ban cows and kill your small children. There used to be hardly ever a point out of Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren, and simply passing ones of Mike Bloomberg. No Burismas or lock-her-up chants.

There used to be a man dressed up as Santa “because it’s conservative Christmas,” and a gaggle of conservative grifters together with Laura Loomer, Jacob Wohl, Michelle Malkin and Gavin McInnes who weren’t rather invitees but a few of whom were given on degree or gave interviews.