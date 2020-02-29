Actresses storm out of French Oscars after child rapist Roman Polanski wins award





ACTRESSES stormed out of the French Oscars after child rapist Roman Polanski received a gong.

The director, nonetheless sought after in america after being convicted of raping a woman of 13 in 1977, were given the prize on the Cesar awards in Paris.

Reuters

Polanski, 86, who didn’t attend the awards, fled america after his conviction and has since confronted a string of intercourse attack claims[/caption]

The walkout was once led by means of actress Adele Haenel who shouted “Shame!” The 31-year-old has claimed that she was once sexually abused as a child by means of any other director.

Director Celine Sciamma, 41, and a number of other different actresses adopted her out of the room.

The protest got here after Polanski, 86, received the Best Director prize for An Officer and a Spy.

The Polish-French filmmaker didn’t attend the rite as a result of of protests after his movie were given 12 nominations.

Later, Haenel stated: “Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad.”

Actress and comic Florence Foresti, 46, refused to go back to the level after Polanski’s win.

She posted a black display on Instagram with the phrase “disgusted.”

Before the rite, France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester stated it might be “symbolically bad” if Polanski received “given the stance we must take against sexual and sexist violence.”

The director fled america after his conviction and has since confronted a string of intercourse attack claims. Last yr a French girl claimed Polanski raped her in 1975.

AP:Associated Press

Actresses Noemie Merlant, left, and Adele Haenel walked out after Polanski received the Best Director award[/caption]

Reuters

Emmanuelle Bercot and Claire Denis settle for the Best Director Award on behalf of the absent Polanski[/caption]

The Mega Agency

Hundreds amassed outdoor the awards to protest Polanski’s nomination[/caption]

EPA

Demonstrators sponsored the actresses who stated they have been taking a stand in opposition to sexual and sexist violence[/caption]





