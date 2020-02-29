Actor Adele Haenel Shouts ‘Bravo Pedophilia’ After Roman Polanski Wins Cesar Award

A conspicuous protest noticed quite a few ladies stroll out of France’s maximum prestigious movie awards rite when Roman Polanski, who has been convicted of statutary rape of a 13-year-old lady, used to be given the most productive director award. Polanski received two awards on the Cesar awards in Paris on Friday for his movie identified in English as An Officer and a Spy, and in French as “J’Accuse.”

The Polish-French director used to be now not on the rite because of fears for his protection as controversy were construction after his nomination, which resulted in the board of the French movie academy to surrender.

Activists preserving anti Polanski indicators collect subsequent to the Cesar Fouquet’s dinner to protest in opposition to the nominations of Roman Polanski’s movie ‘An officer and a undercover agent’ on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. Women within the target market on the awards walked out in protest.

Polanski fled the United States after he used to be convicted of statutory rape in 1977. He additionally faces different accusations of sexual attack, together with by way of Valentine Monnier, who instructed the French newspaper Le Parisien that she used to be raped by way of the director in 1975 when she used to be 18, which Polanski has denied.

His newest movie tells the tale of the Dreyfus affair, which divided France on the finish of the 19th century, when a Jewish military officer used to be wrongly prosecuted for spying.

Polanski received the prize for easiest tailored screenplay. When he used to be named easiest director, the actor Adele Haenel, who starred within the movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire, stood up and walked out, shouting the phrase “shame.” Other ladies additionally left the auditorium in protest.

Video of her used to be tweeted by which she is strolling out of the venue, the Salle Pleyel, clapping ironically and shouting, “Bravo, pedophilia, Bravo!”

Her movements had been praised on social media, with Heidi Moore tweeting, “Today’s brilliant act of female rebellion: Director Adele Hanael walking through France’s Cesar Awards clapping sarcastically, ‘Bravo, pedophilia, Bravo!’ about Roman Polanski’s win.”

Another tweeted, “These women are heroes! They have my utmost respect and love for standing up, for voicing their (and our) anger and frustration!”

Outside the rite, protesters chanted “Lock up Polanski” and needed to be deterred by way of police once they made a transfer to hurricane the theatre, France 24 reported.

Ahead of the development, the rustic’s tradition minister Franck Riester warned that awarding Polanski a Cesar can be “symbolically bad given the stance we must take against sexual and sexist violence”.

Before the awards, the 86-year-old Polanski mentioned in a observation to Agence France-Presse: “Activists are already threatening me with a public lynching, with some saying they are going to protest outside.”

“What place can there be in such deplorable conditions for a film about the defense of truth, the fight for justice, blind hate and antisemitism?”