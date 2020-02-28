World War 3 fears as Russia sends cruise missile-laden warships to Syria warning Turkey its offensive ‘will end badly’





TWO Russian warships armed with cruise missiles set sail for the Syrian coast nowadays as the EU warned the battle may just slide into “open war”.

Turkey demanded backing from Nato allies after Russian bombs killed 33 of its squaddies – however Moscow hit again with a chilling danger that any new advance will “end badly”.

Amid mounting tensions nowadays, Russia’s defence ministry blamed Turkey for the deaths of its troops in Idlib.

It mentioned the Turkish army had failed to notify Russian opposite numbers it had squaddies within the space that Syrian forces had been shelling.

A spokesman claimed Turkish forces “shouldn’t have been there” in accordance to the tips they supplied, RIA information company stories.

The ministry additionally denied there have been any air moves the day gone by, including it did the entirety it will to assist together with ensuring Syrian troops stopped artillery fireplace so Turkey may just evacuate its lifeless and injured.

Some 33 squaddies had been killed and 32 harm on Turkey’s worst day since it all started its intervention in 2016. The dying toll now stands at 54 in February by myself.

Turkish rebels retaliated by means of firing at “every known Syrian target” nowadays and claimed they killed 16 regime squaddies.

President Erdogan has despatched 1000’s of troops and heavy army {hardware} into Syria to beef up riot opponents who’re scuffling with the Moscow-backed Assad regime.

He has vowed Turkey will release a full-scale offensive to repel Syrian forces except they pull again from Turkish statement posts within the area.

Senior MP Vladimir Dzhabarov, who sits at the Russian parliament’s world affairs committee, warned such a full-scale operation in Idlib would “end badly” for Ankara.

It got here as the Black Sea fleet despatched the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich – every armed with Kalibr cruise missiles – to the jap Mediterranean. A 3rd warship is already there.

Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg referred to as on Russia and Syria to halt “indiscriminate air strikes” and “stop their offensive”.

He mentioned after an emergency summit nowadays: “This dangerous situation must be de-escalated and we urge an immediate return to the 2018 ceasefire to avoid the worsening of the horrendous humanitarian situation in the region.”

EU overseas coverage leader Josep Borrell tweeted: “There is a possibility of sliding into a significant open world army war of words.

“It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger.”

Presidents Erdogan and Putin spoke by means of telephone nowadays and agreed at the want for “additional measures” to normalise the placement, the Kremlin mentioned.

Civilians have additionally been killed by means of Assad’s forces pounding villages and camps, prompting fears of a “massacre”.

Almost a million civilians were displaced by means of the newest fierce battles in northern Syria.

Turkey, which has already taken in 3.6million refugees from the nine-year civil battle, says it will be unable to take care of an extra inflow.

Last evening within the wake of the troop deaths, officers mentioned they’ll now not forestall refugees from making an attempt to succeed in Europe – overturning a care for the EU 4 years in the past.

Hours later loads of fellows girls and youngsters started marching to the borders with Bulgaria and Greece.

Both international locations mentioned they’re beefing up safety to repel them.

Erdogan has time and again threatened to open the gates to hundreds of thousands of migrants except European countries gave extra beef up.

But allies are reluctant to be drawn into Syria, and Erdogan has infuriated Nato by means of purchasing Russian S-400 air-defence missiles which threaten the F-35 stealth jet.

Families with kids had been some of the Middle Eastern refugees

