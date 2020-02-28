What Happened to the Gabriel Fernandez Social Workers?

The torture and loss of life of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, which is the matter of a brand new Netflix true crime sequence, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, used to be so horrific that prosecutors concept a couple of celebration had to face fees for what came about to him.

In 2017, social staff Stefanie Rodriguez, Patricia Clement, and supervisors Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt, have been charged with kid abuse and falsifying public information. Despite a couple of visits to the house of Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre, and after a couple of events shared their considerations about Gabriel’s wellbeing to kid products and services, social staff left Gabriel in the custody of the mom discovered answerable for the homicide.

All 4 social staff have been fired from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and confronted jail time of up to 10 years.

In January 2020, alternatively, a California appeals courtroom pushed aside all fees in opposition to the 4 social staff, with a three-justice panel of the second District Court of Appeal issuing an opinion telling the decrease courtroom to drop the case.

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” is streaming on Netflix now

Netflix

Justice Francis Rothschild wrote, “We conclude that the petitioners by no means had the considered necessary responsibility to keep watch over the abusers and didn’t have care or custody of Gabriel for functions of Penal Code segment 273a, subdivision (a). We additional conclude that the petitioners weren’t officials inside of the that means of Government Code segment 6200,” wrote Justice Francis Rothschild.

“There is, subsequently, no possible motive to hang them on fees of violating the ones regulations and the trial courtroom will have to have granted the motions to push aside.”

In a dissenting opinion, which agreed the social staff will have to no longer be charged for kid abuse however nonetheless may well be prosecuted as public officials, Justice Victoria Gerrard Chaney wrote, “Allowing a social employee to evade legal responsibility for falsifying a public file would incentivize social staff to put their very own pursuits in heading off legal responsibility for his or her misdeeds above the objective of the state’s kid welfare statutory scheme, which is kid protection.

“The petitioners’ movements right here avoided the device from running in no matter manner it will have had they executed their jobs in truth, and gives no incentive for both DCFS or particular person social staff to paintings to reform and service the portions of the device that can fail the kids it’s supposed to offer protection to.

“We have, in effect, encouraged DCFS and its social workers to cover their tracks if they stumble on the cracks in the system.”

However, this turns out to be the finish of the case in opposition to Rodriguez, Clement, Bom and Merritt. According to Oxygen, the Los Angeles prosecutor has stated she won’t ask the state Supreme Court to overview the choice.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is streaming now on Netflix