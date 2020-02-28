Weinstein Juror Says Nude Photos of Weinstein Were a Turn-off for Jury

Another juror from Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct trial has made a tv look. Juror #2 seemed on Inside Edition previous this week and on Friday, Juror #9, Drew, who declined to offer his final title, sat for an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. During their sit-down, Drew advised King that the #MeToo motion didn’t issue into the jury’s determination—and that the jury didn’t recognize being proven a nude picture of the embattled movie rich person.

King requested Drew what he believes the decision manner for the #MeToo motion—and whether or not or now not the panel mentioned that facet of their determination. He stated that didn’t play a issue.

“Zero,” he stated. “Absolutely zero. Because it’s not the job and it’s not what we were asked to do, and it would also—it would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings. And you know, I have no appetite or aspirations to be the voice or face of both the jury and the larger movement. This case, these people, this is our decision.”

After talking with Drew, King advised her fellow CBS This Morning anchors, “He was so impressive. I can’t stress this enough. He praised both the prosecution and the defense.” That stated, she added, “He did say the jurors were very turned off when the prosecution introduced that nude picture of Harvey Weinstein. He said, ‘We’ve all seen Mr. Weinstein. None of us felt we needed to see him nude.’ They were all very turned off by that.” During her Inside Edition look, Juror #2 additionally stated she attempted to “block” out the picture.

On Monday the jury discovered Weinstein responsible of each a first-degree felony intercourse act and third-degree rape, however acquitted him of two counts of predatory sexual attack and first-degree rape.

Regarding the first-degree rape price, Drew stated, “There was no physical compulsion with the threat of bodily harm or death.” As for the predatory sexual attack claims, which concerned Annabella Sciorra, Drew stated the actress’s testimony was once compelling, however fell quick of a top burden of evidence.

“It’s 27 years ago and in this country, you and I and even Harvey Weinstein are innocent until proven beyond a reasonable doubt of the opposite,” Drew stated. When King requested if he believes Weinstein will have to move to jail, he responded, “That’s not for me to say… You know, I could say that a man of his age and of his current health, general population at Rikers sounds like a pretty dangerous place. That’s really all I can say about that.”