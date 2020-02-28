TV Superman and Bootleg Buffy Flop in Creepy CPAC Show Intended to Humiliate Trump Foes

While the markets cratered and America stood getting ready to a virulent disease, the president soothed himself with a bit of theater, a personal assembly on the White House with Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, the “stars” of FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers (get it?), a play consisting of them studying Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s textual content messages.

Yes, your tax bucks introduced the worst Superman and the worst Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the White House to entertain the president. Think of the entire mins of Fox “news” he ignored.

And Trump beloved the play, in accordance to its stars. “He said he wants to play a part,” Swanson mentioned.