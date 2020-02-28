Trump’s ‘The Perfect President’ for Coronavirus as He’s a ‘Germaphobe,’ ‘Border Hawk’ and ‘Tough on China,’ Says Fox News’ Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters stated Thursday that President Donald Trump is uniquely certified to prevent the coronavirus, as a result of he is “a germaphobe who’s tough on China.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Five, in keeping with fellow host Juan Williams’ statements that Trump had a “credibility issue,” Watters disagreed, and praised Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus that reasons the illness COVID-19.

“The guy is a germaphobe who’s tough on China and is a border hawk. He’s the perfect president to take on this virus, and this early travel restriction bought us time as now everybody acknowledges, yet he was called a racist for doing it,” Watters stated. “Now, the containment strategy so far is working. Not one single American has died in the United States, and according to John Hopkins University, America is the best prepared country in the entire world for this.”

“Now I think we are on the front lines. We’re the ones who have to wash our hands. We’re the ones who have to cough like this,” Watters stated, demonstrating coughing into his arm. “The federal government can only do so much. And it’s the hospitals, and the administrators and the nurses in the localities—not Washington, D.C. They’re the ones who are going to have to handle this, and so far, they’re doing a really, really good job.”

The White House declined to remark. Newsweek reached out to Fox News for remark, however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Jesse Watters praised President Donald Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus on “The Five” Thursday.

John Lamparski/Getty

Trump on Wednesday introduced that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the coronavirus reaction staff, which might be chaired by way of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“I’m going to be putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge,” Trump stated, “and he’s going to be working with the professionals, doctors and everybody else that is working. The team is brilliant.”

The president additionally instructed newshounds that “the infection seems to have gone down over the last two days. As opposed to getting larger, it’s actually gotten smaller.”

Trump has asked $2.five billion to position against coronavirus preparedness. Republicans in Congress have advised a finances of $four billion, whilst Democrats have requested for $8.five billion.

“But the Democrats and I guess Senator [Chuck] Schumer wants us to have much more than that and normally in life, I’d say ‘We’ll take it, we’ll take it.’ If they want to give more, we’ll do more. We’re going to spend whatever’s appropriate,” Trump stated.

As of February 27, greater than 83,000 circumstances of coronavirus have been showed international. In the United States, 60 other folks were inflamed with the virus, 45 of which got here from other folks evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise send or Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, on government-chartered flights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have showed that one particular person in California examined certain for coronavirus, in spite of now not having any touch with identified sufferers or any related commute historical past.

This infographic displays the choice of coronavirus circumstances international as of February 27.

Statista