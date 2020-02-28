Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe to Be Director of National Intelligence

President Trump introduced overdue Friday that he’s nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to be his subsequent director of nationwide intelligence. That’s regardless of the previous Texas prosecutor taking flight his nomination ultimate yr.

Ratcliffe, a big Trump donor, dropped out of the nomination procedure in July 2019, blaming unfair media protection. But The Daily Beast reported that sooner than Ratcliffe introduced his withdrawal, an e-mail revealing his alleged involvement in a contentious whistleblowing case made its manner to the White House.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he “would have completed [the] process earlier” however “John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished,” an obvious reference to the inspector basic’s file on how the FBI treated its counterintelligence probe of Trump marketing campaign friends.

“John is an outstanding man of great talent!” he wrote.

Just ultimate week, Trump appointed U.S. Ambassador to Germany and longtime Trumpworld loyalist Richard Grenell, who has no intelligence enjoy, as his appearing DNI. A former intelligence professional advised The Daily Beast on the time that the announcement “blindsided” profession officers within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.