Trump Jr. Says Democrats Hope Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ of Americans So It Will End Donald Trump’s Winning Streak

Donald Trump Jr. accused the Democrats of sabotaging the president’s successful streak through wishing for the fatal coronavirus to unfold and kill hundreds of thousands of Americans.

In a Friday interview with Fox & Friends, Donald Trump’s son implied that the Democrats are rooting for a coronavirus outbreak and mass deaths right through the United States. The 42-year-old, who’s the Trump Organization’s govt VP, argued that the media is biased to the left and won’t give credit score to his father, bringing up ABC News correspondent David Wright. On February 26, a right-wing activist team stuck Wright on digicam making deprecating feedback concerning the president, in step with CNN.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade requested Trump Jr., a former Apprentice boardroom pass judgement on, “Are you surprised in the way they’ve been handling the coronavirus situation, meaning Democrats?”

Don. Jr was once simply on Fox & Friends accusing Democrats of hoping coronavirus “comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.”

Trump Jr. referred to Wright’s suspension from ABC News and stated, “Not at all. Like you’ve said, we’ve seen this play out for four years. Anything they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. Anything he does in a positive sense, like you heard from the reporter that was just suspended from ABC, they will not give him credit for.”

The president’s eldest son blamed the Democrats for repeating their technique towards the president. “The playbook is old at this point. But for them to try to use a pandemic, and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness.”

Trump Jr. additionally discussed how the media has been protecting the pandemic. “I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly.”

Referring to a New York Times opinion piece headlined “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus,” the president’s son stated: “To run that in The New York Times—this isn’t Vox, this isn’t one of these crazy left-wing [outlets]. This is The New York Times writing this, with seriousness. This is truly sick.”

Donald Trump Jr. in Milwaukee on July 12, 2019. Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on February 28, he accused Democrats of hoping for a coronavirus epidemic within the U.S.

Lis Power, director of media intelligence at Media Matters of America, shared a video of Trump Jr. on her Twitter account. Responding to his statements, she tweeted, “Absolutely insane.”

Referring to the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian normal Qassem Soleimani, Power stated, “When people criticized any aspect of the Solemani [sic] strike the GOP and Fox News said that Democrats were rooting for terrorists.”

Power added, “Now when anyone questions Trump’s response to coronavirus, they’re accused of wanting millions to die.”