The top issues in fintech, according to the industry’s biggest players





With humility and a tad of darkish humor about how the international used to be falling aside round us, a number of Fortune writers and I hosted a dinner Thursday evening in an unseasonably heat San Francisco to discuss fintech. We accumulated a who’s who of the technologically savvy firms which are making an attempt to reinvent economic amenities: Andreessen Horowitz, Ant Financial, Brex, Calibra, Coinbase, Honey, Plaid, Ripple, Ribbit Capital, Robinhood, SoFi, Square, Stripe, and extra.

Our venture used to be to collect concepts from trade luminaries about what we must talk about at our Fortune Brainstorm Finance convention in Montauk, N.Y., this summer season. A couple of of the concepts:

Central banks have talked so much and completed little round virtual currencies. We need to listen from central bankers about their plans.

What would the ramifications of destructive rates of interest be in the U.S.?

M&A is heating up in fintech. Discuss.

What are tactics fintech firms can give a contribution to economic literacy? (My two cents: The bar is low given how poorly, for all the communicate, the present crop of financial-services leaders have completed in this rely.)

Micropayments: Has their time come?

Is there any explanation why to think knowledge privateness will make stronger with all the new non-banking players coming into the box?

If you might have concepts, be happy to write in. One factor is obvious: We’ll have lots to discuss in June—equipped there’s nonetheless an financial system.

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

adam.lashinsky@fortune.com

