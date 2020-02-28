The inside story of the Barclays trial

Image copyright

The acquittal of 3 former Barclays executives is the handiest time a jury has dominated on legal allegations towards senior bankers for occasions in the 2008 disaster.

The senior executives on this trial, which started in October – Roger Jenkins, 64, Tom Kalaris, 64 and Richard Boath, 61 – weren’t the most sensible bosses of Barclays.

Instead, they had been between one and 4 ranks down from the board of administrators in the financial institution’s hierarchical construction.

The allegations centred on an enormous fundraising workout in 2008 which enabled Barclays to flee the nationalisation compelled on its competition, RBS, Lloyds and HBOS.

The defendants had been accused via prosecutors of conspiring to dedicate fraud in reference to that fundraising effort.

They argued that it used to be no longer a fraud – and that if, however, it used to be judged to be a fraud, they weren’t the ones who must be held answerable for it.

Their movements, their barristers mentioned, had been licensed and negotiated at the most sensible of the financial institution and signed off via the banks’ most sensible attorneys.

In the finish, the jury took not up to six hours to search out of their favour. The determination comes as a setback for the Serious Fraud Office, which took years to release its prosecution and has now had its case thrown out.

Pressure to boost price range

In 2008, Barclays, like different banks, used to be operating low on money. The financial institution deregulation of the past due 1990s and the credit score and belongings increase of the early to mid-Noughties had led all banks to lend excess of they ever had prior to.

The key distinction used to be that the cash for that lending used to be coming, no longer simply from the banks’ savers and depositors, but additionally from buyers throughout the global.

As the quantity of lending grew, belongings costs rose and bonuses soared.

The banks took their eyes off their stability sheets – a truth which via 2008 used to be painfully obvious.

The credit score crunch that were caused via massive losses on sub-prime mortgages in the US started in August 2007: banks did not need to lend to one another, as a result of they did not understand how a lot both they or their competition had misplaced.

For RBS, HBOS and Barclays, what are referred to as “capital ratios” – the monetary protection cushions they saved towards the possibility of no longer getting their a refund – had been taking a look threadbare.

At its worst, for each £100 the banks had lent, if as low as £Three or £Four didn’t be repaid, it may well be sufficient to bankrupt them.

After the rescue of Northern Rock in September 2007, the Treasury dug into the figures and put the banks on realize. They needed to plump up the ones protection cushions via elevating billions of kilos.

At first, wishing to steer clear of additional Northern Rock-style nationalisations, regulators and govt insisted they achieve this privately.

RBS raised some cash on the markets and HBOS attempted to do the identical, with deficient effects. The good cash at the large City establishments did not need extra financial institution stocks. Who would need to spend money on beefing up the banks once they seemed in such dangerous form?

Qataris call for upper charges

So in May 2008, Barclays’ most sensible bosses set in movement Project Birdcage, a plan to boost billions of kilos from sovereign wealth price range in China, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East, who had been nonetheless prepared to take a possibility in change for a just right go back.

Its “cornerstone investor” – the one whose dedication would inspire the others to take a position – used to be the gas-rich Gulf state of Qatar.

Roger Jenkins, who headed Barclays Capital’s operation in the Middle East, had were given to grasp Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani (often referred to as ‘HBJ’), the Prime Minister of Qatar, and satisfied him to take a position.

Barclays had licensed charges of 1.5% to be paid to every investor who put cash up in change for stocks.

However, at a gathering on 3 June at Claridge’s, a consultant of the Sheikh informed Mr Jenkins he sought after greater than double the commonplace charges.

In capital raisings akin to the one Barclays used to be doing, buyers be expecting to be handled on an equivalent footing with every different and paid the identical charges.

However, the court docket heard that prime Barclays executives didn’t need to pay all buyers the identical upper charge that they had agreed to pay the Qataris.

So a mechanism used to be discovered to pay the Qataris further: they might obtain £42m in an settlement for advisory products and services.

On 25 June 2008, Barclays introduced it had raised £4.5bn. The buyers had been the Qatar Investment Authority, some other Qatari funding fund known as Challenger (run via HBJ), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation of Japan, China Development Bank and Temasek, a sovereign wealth fund owned via the govt of Singapore. The advisory products and services settlement used to be discussed, however no longer the charge.

Peak of the disaster

By early October, on the other hand, it used to be transparent to the Treasury, the Bank of England and the regulators that the personal fundraisings via the banks weren’t sufficient.

Following the cave in of Lehman Brothers in September, the entire monetary gadget used to be in jeopardy.

Then Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Chancellor Alistair Darling feared that if they did not drive the banks to reinforce their threadbare funds as an issue of urgency, extra Northern Rock-style financial institution runs would observe and money machines would dry up.

The banking disaster threatened to mutate right into a full-blown melancholy.

Part-nationalising the banks via forcing them to take taxpayers’ capital in change for stocks used to be the govt’s reluctant however decisive resolution, imposed on RBS, Lloyds and HBOS on the weekend of 11-12 October and introduced on 13 October 2008.

But Barclays used to be made up our minds to steer clear of nationalisation. On the morning of 13 October, it introduced that it used to be elevating extra price range privately.

Roger Jenkins went again to Sheikh Hamad, whose representatives now demanded reimbursement for what he had already misplaced on Barclays’ falling proportion value, on most sensible of an extra praise for making an investment.

Later that month, the Advisory Services Agreement settlement used to be prolonged: Barclays would now pay the Qataris an extra £280m.

On 31 October, Barclays introduced it had raised a complete of £7.3bn from the Qatari buyers and from the close by emirate of Abu Dhabi. This time, neither the charge nor the Advisory Services Agreement had been referred to.

Allegations and defence

In each June and October 2008 (as is commonplace), public paperwork needed to be despatched to buyers atmosphere out the phrases of the capital elevating (for instance, the charges Barclays would pay) so they might see what they had been purchasing into: the prospectuses and subscription agreements.

It used to be in the ones paperwork, the Serious Fraud Office alleged, that fraudulent representations had been made.

Specifically, prosecutors informed the court docket, the paperwork mentioned there have been no different charges or commissions payable via Barclays in reference to the investments being made, past the ones disclosed in the public paperwork.

That, the SFO mentioned, used to be “plainly a lie”: the financial institution had paid £322m in undisclosed further charges demanded via the Qataris, by way of the aspect agreements for advisory products and services.

Those agreements, prosecutor Ed Brown QC informed the court docket, had been “mechanisms to pretend that the fees related to genuine services agreements, when in truth they were just a means of paying the Qataris the additional fees”.

Barclays’ board of administrators knew about the agreements and that they won recommendation from attorneys for the financial institution who had informed them the agreements had been criminal – so long as the financial institution were given precious products and services from the Qataris.

The SFO’s counter-claim used to be that the defendants by no means meant that precious recommendation products and services can be supplied – and hid that from the board and the attorneys.

Charging determination

After investigating the case for 5 years, Serious Fraud Office director David Green in the end took a choice to fee 4 executives with fraud and conspiracy to defraud on 20 June 2017.

Another government, former finance director Chris Lucas, used to be imagined to be key to the conspiracy however used to be no longer prosecuted as a result of of ill-health.

The case towards Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath had some other in particular strange characteristic. The prosecutor’s accusation used to be that they had been phase of a legal conspiracy to dedicate fraud via false illustration.

But, as defence attorneys identified, they did not make the representations themselves.

The alleged lies in the public paperwork – pronouncing that they had paid no further charges – had been made via the financial institution as a company entity. And the banks’ most sensible administrators had testified to their fact in administrators’ letters.

Yet neither the financial institution nor its administrators had been on trial. So the SFO argued the conspirators successfully were given the financial institution to inform the lies, pronouncing there have been “no extra fees” with out the financial institution realizing it used to be doing so.

In the SFO prosecutor’s narrative, the financial institution used to be an “innocent agent”, innocently sporting out the fraudulent intentions of the accused conspirators. The defendants, take into account that, rejected that story, and their case has now prevailed.