The Forgotten Gem Perched on the Indian Ocean

Courtesy of Alexandra Talty

This is the newest installment of our twice-a-month collection on underrated locations, It’s Still a Big World.

I left my resort in Jaffna at the golden hour. Off the standard backpacker’s itinerary, this old fashioned town is the seat of Tamil-Hindu tradition in Sri Lanka. From sweet cane-colored temples to oversize ice cream parlours, this ingenious hub provides a peek into Sri Lankan Tamil tradition and the island’s colonial historical past. 

Located at the finish of Jaffna peninsula, the town’s location—a trifling 50 miles from India—made it a key buying and selling put up on the Maritime Silk Road. For fashionable guests, this interprets to a sophisticated really feel with cuisines, cultures, and structure from round the global mixed in. 

Read extra at The Daily Beast.

