Taylor Swift takes on toxic masculinity—and takes control of her own image

– The Man and the Ex. It’s been a tricky information week! So let’s have fun the truth that we made it to Friday with one thing a bit lighter—a couple of amusing tales about two of the pop international’s MPWs, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Yesterday, Swift dropped a brand new video for “The Man,” the most recent unmarried from her most up-to-date album, Lover. The tune, for many who haven’t heard it, could be her maximum explicitly feminist, laying out the entire techniques Swift believes she’s confronted a sexist double same old as a well-known—and once in a while notorious—girl. The video takes that idea a step additional, hanging Swift in complete drag (together with beard!) and letting her reside her maximum toxic masculinity-drenched lifestyles, end result loose.

There’s so much of stress-free writing available in the market in regards to the video—together with Vulture’s deep dive into its many easter eggs (slightly a couple of of which jab at Scooter Braun) and Jezebel’s concept that the entire thing is one giant Leonardo DiCaprio subtweet. But in all probability maximum placing is that it’s Swift’s directorial debut—and that she so proudly claims that authorship, trumpeting within the remaining credit that she directed, wrote, starred in, and, sure, “owns” the video.

Lady Gaga, in the meantime, performs an excessively other sort of function on this essay by way of New York Times editor Lindsay Crouse titled, merely and brilliantly: “My Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend is Lady Gaga.” I don’t wish to destroy a lot about Crouse’s pleasant piece—finally, the abstract is true there within the headline!—so I’ll simply say that, whilst evaluating your self to any person like Gaga may just shake even essentially the most assured amongst us, Crouse manages to peer the famous person as inspiration somewhat than pageant. I beg you to learn the whole tale—I promise it is going to get started your weekend off proper.

