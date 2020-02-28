Stunning photos of a hungry chameleon and penguin seeking shelter among the best wildlife pics from across the globe





A VULTURE swooping gracefully above a jagged rock face in the Pyrenees and a wary penguin taking shelter in South Africa are among a dazzling array of nature photos.

Also in the 50 pictures shortlisted in the Agoro picture contest, #Nature2020, is a completely poised chameleon, snaring a dragonfly in Jakarta, Indonesia.

SWNS:South West News Service

Agora’s festival finalists additionally come with six British snappers, who submitted shocking nature pictures taken in Iceland, Namibia, US, and Italy’s Dolomites.

Brit photographer Matt Cannon submitted a hanging picture of Kirkjufell Mountain in Iceland – used as a filming location for hit HBO TV display Game of Thrones.

He stated: “I sought after to put across the scale and flexible panorama of Iceland, and, opposite to most of the people’s perceptions of Iceland, how luscious and inexperienced the nation can also be in its summer season months.

“When I think of nature, I think of vast green landscapes, waterfalls and how we are just one small part of nature as a whole.”

They’ve been shortlisted from greater than 11,000 submissions from photographers across the globe.

It is now as much as Agora customers to vote for his or her favorite finalists thru the free-to-use app.

The winner will probably be introduced on March 4.

