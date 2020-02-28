Shudder’s ‘Cursed Films’ Explores Scary Movies and Their Even Scarier Histories

Shudder launched the poster and trailer for his or her upcoming documentary collection, Cursed Films, forward of the South via Southwest Film Festival. Based on real-life Hollywood horror tales, Cursed Films is going behind-the-scenes of famously bothered productions.

Before its legit premiere at the streaming carrier in April, Shudder will proportion a part of the brand new docuseries at SXSW on March 13. Attendees will watch two episodes analyzing the bothered manufacturing of such horror classics, Poltergeist and The Omen.

The Omen director Richard Donner spoke with creator/director Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine) about his movie’s reported curse. Gregory Peck’s son, Jonathan, dedicated suicide on June 1975, only a mere two months ahead of manufacturing formally began at the movie. While on his flight to London, the place the film was once filmed, Peck’s plane was once struck via lightning.

After the screening at SXSW, there shall be Q&A consultation with the director Jay Cheel and manufacturers.

Cursed Films poster designed via Matt Ryan Tobin.

Matt Ryan Tobin.

Among the visitors interviewed within the documentary are Linda Blair (The Exorcist), Kane Hodder (Jason X), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Troma Entertainment co-founder Lloyd Kaufman (The Toxic Avenger), Dead & Buried filmmaker Gary Sherman, Occult America: The Secret History of How Mysticism Shaped Our Nation writer Mitch Horowitz, and Blumhouse Productions Director of Development Ryan Turek; as reported via Entertainment Weekly.

Upcoming episodes will focal point on The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

These Are the 4 Things You Must Stream on Amazon Prime in March

Read extra

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, mentioned, “Cursed Films is a fascinating look at why these iconic horror movies have gained such an outsized reputation for being the focus of bizarre tragedies and strange coincidences that seemingly defy explanation.”

Also in the similar observation, Cheel mentioned how his five-part collection tested if those cult classics have been a sufferer of unhealthy success or have been in point of fact doomed from the beginning, “As a documentary filmmaker and lifelong horror fan, this venture has presented an ideal alternative to indulge my very own curiosities surrounding those ‘cursed’ movie productions.

Cheel could also be fascinated by what attracts us to those movies: “In flip, Cursed Films provides Shudder’s target market a novel point of view at the making of those vintage films whilst making an attempt to discover why we are so captivated via the catastrophes and coincidences attached to them.”

The first a part of Cursed Films begins on April 2, 2020.