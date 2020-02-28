Sanders Leads Democratic Field by 13 Points in Nationwide Fox News Poll Released Days Before Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders is solidifying his place because the nationwide frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, in keeping with a brand new ballot that appearing Sanders with a double-digit lead over his closest rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

A Fox News ballot launched Thursday confirmed Sanders at 31 %, keeping a 13 % benefit over Biden’s 18 %. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took 3rd with 16 %. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 12 %, whilst Senator Elizabeth Warren was once in 5th position at 10 %.

Biden and Sanders had been nearly tied for the best possible favorability scores in the ballot, with kind of part of respondents viewing the applicants favorably. The applicants rated “favorable” by the fewest collection of electorate had been Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. Bloomberg crowned the ballot when respondents had been requested which Democratic candidate they deemed maximum “unfavorable.”

The ballot additionally presentations six applicants besting President Donald Trump in hypothetical common election match-ups. Biden and Bloomberg had been 8 % forward of the president, with Sanders appreciated by seven %. Smaller benefits that had been throughout the ballot’s margin of error additionally existed for Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

Although a majority indicated they’d vote for a bunch of Democrats over Trump, self belief that their selected applicants would win in the overall election was once relatively low. Only 36 % believed that Trump could be defeated, with 56 % feeling sure he would win re-election.

A random sampling of 1000 registered electorate had been queried for the ballot, contacted on mobile phones or landlines between February 23 and 26. It has a margin of error of 3 %.

The ballot is the primary from Fox News to turn Sanders in the lead, even though the former version was once carried out in January. The race has modified considerably since then, and the brand new ballot echoes a variety of different nationwide surveys that display the Vermont senator with a transparent benefit over his combatants.

Biden, the frontrunner ahead of being overtaken by Sanders, may see fortunes toughen relatively when the South Carolina number one is hung on Saturday. Recent polls in the state have proven the previous vp surging into a large lead over Sanders.

A some distance larger contest will happen days later, when 14 Super Tuesday states vote on March 3. Just over a 3rd—1,357—of all delegates will probably be allotted at the day. The Fox News ballot indicated just right information for Sanders when narrowed down to simply the states competing that day. Sanders was once appreciated by 30 %, with Bloomberg and Biden trailing at 18 and 17 %, respectively

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a presidential marketing campaign tournament in Richmond, Virginia on February 27, 2020.

Zach Gibson/Getty