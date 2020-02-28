‘Russian Madeleine McCann’ mystery ends in horror as eight-year-old’s killer leaves map showing where body is buried





A DISTRESSING case of a tender lady who vanished with out hint has been tragically solved after a person left clues on a map to find her body.

Svetlana Dudina, 8, disappeared from the Russian village of Zvezda 4 years in the past.

Her disappearance prompted suspicion of her father and stepfather, however each insisted they had been blameless and handed lie detector checks.

Svetlana’s mom Tatiana Dudina, 33, was once satisfied the lady were kidnapped in a case noticed having similarities to that of Madeleine McCann.

She had by no means given up hope of discovering the lacking kid and led a marketing campaign subsidized via volunteers to stay her case in the general public eye.

“I feel that it is useless to search for her in our area,” mentioned Tatiana. “I am so scared.”

The lady was once described as “blue-eyed, with straight blonde hair…dressed in shorts, pink T-shirt and flip-flops.”

Last month, a map was once discovered on a steel door in a agreement close to Zvezda, giving clues concerning the location of Svetlana’s body.

It resulted in the invention that the lady were killed via a 63-year-old villager with a hammer.

The map incorporated the date she vanished – 20 June 2016 – when her farmer stepfather had dropped her on the subject of house after she rode with him on a mix harvester.

Other phrases daubed at the door had been ‘garage’, ‘3rd storage’ and ‘child’.

The killer additionally drew a macabre symbol of the body of a woman – however didn’t determine himself.

Police used the ideas to find the stays of the lady.

They detained a suspect who confessed each the homicide and daubing the map at the door, the Russian Investigative Committee mentioned.

The unnamed guy is proven on a police video the use of a persist with constitute the hammer with which he killed the lady.

The sinister killer – identified to her grieving circle of relatives – confirmed detectives on a model how he struck the kid after which disposed of her body.

He mentioned the lady had run into his yard and “distracted” him from his paintings.

He admitted to hitting the eight-year-old with a hammer on her head, killing her.

He then drove her body to a close-by village where he buried it.

The guy had a “guilty conscience” and sought after to expose his crime, in line with a record.

