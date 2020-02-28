Rep. John Garamendi Threatens to Beat Up Donald Trump Jr. for Claiming Democrats Want Coronavirus Pandemic

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) lashed out at presidential scion Donald Trump Jr. for claiming Democrats apparently need the coronavirus to kill “millions of people” so they are able to finish President Donald Trump’s “streak of winning,” threatening a “serious altercation” on Friday morning if the primary son were given close to him.

With monetary markets tanking amid rising fears over the coronavirus, Team Trump and right-wing media have educated their consideration on complaining about how Democrats and mainstream media have reacted to the Trump management’s disjointed reaction to the disaster. During a Friday morning Fox & Friends look, Trump Jr. insisted that Democrats had been rooting for an enormous crisis.

“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” he bellowed.

Appearing on MSNBC in a while thereafter, Garamendi used to be requested by means of host Hallie Jackson to react to the ones remarks. He instantly puffed his chest.

“He should not be near me when he says that,” the congressman seethed.

“Why not?” Jackson puzzled aloud.

“There would be a serious altercation,” the California Democrat responded. “That is just totally outrageous. I can assure you that there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick.”

Garamendi went on to say give an explanation for his issues concerning the management’s reaction to the viral outbreak, noting that the United States has been mindful since December of the rising epidemic in China and that Americans were uncovered to it.

After criticizing Team Trump’s loss of preparation and making plans, and referencing a whistleblower’s fresh grievance highlighting the loss of coaching and safeguards for HHS body of workers serving coronavirus evacuees, Garamendi concluded with every other caution to the president’s eldest kid.

“Don Jr. better not get close to me,” the Democratic lawmaker fumed. “It would not be a healthy situation.”