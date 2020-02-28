Producer Dick Wolf signs new 9-figure deal with Universal





Veteran manufacturer Dick Wolf signed a new five-year settlement to stay making TV displays for Comcast’s Universal Television, extending a string of offers that general within the loads of hundreds of thousands of bucks.

As a part of the pact, Comcast’s NBC will proceed airing Wolf Entertainment’s “Chicago” displays—Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med—for a minimum of 3 extra seasons. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, already in its record-breaking 21st season, additionally shall be picked up for 3 extra years.

three MORE SEASONS OF… SVU

Med

Fire

P.D.

Wolf, 73, gets a minimum of $150 million in advance within the deal, in keeping with an individual acquainted with the subject, who requested to not be recognized since the phrases weren’t launched publicly. He stands to make extra from his proportion of his displays’ possible earnings when Universal licenses them to streaming products and services and different TV networks.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” Pearlena Igbokwe, the department’s president, stated in a observation. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories.”

Comcast already agreed to pay Wolf between $300 million and $400 million for the rights to supply his previous displays, together with the unique Law & Order, on its streaming carrier Peacock.

Competition between new streaming products and services has prompt a bidding conflict for TV’s most sensible writers and manufacturers. Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes signed offers with Netflix value loads of hundreds of thousands of bucks to provide more than one displays on the identical time, whilst Warner Bros. saved Greg Berlanti at that studio with a deal value greater than $400 million.

The writer of greater than six variations of Law & Order displays, in addition to the “Chicago” franchise and different techniques, Wolf is among the maximum prolific manufacturers in TV. He produces 11 displays these days at the air throughout CBS, NBC, Fox, and Oxygen. Unlike lots of his friends, Wolf has opted to not money in by means of promoting the precise to long term profits from his paintings—what’s referred to as the again finish.

Wolf, who grew up in New York, moved to Los Angeles to paintings as a screenwriter within the 1980s and were given his get started as a body of workers creator on Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice. He then created Law & Order, which debuted in 1990s and went directly to be probably the most longest-running dramas in TV historical past.

Wolf has watched as broadcast TV surrendered its position as the house for the most efficient TV to top rate cable after which streaming. Yet he has persevered to churn out techniques for broadcast networks, the place without equal economics are nonetheless favorable for manufacturers. Wolf will get paid to provide the display, and however each time its rights are bought to cable or streaming firms.

