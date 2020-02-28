Prince Harry Joins Bon Jovi In The Studio After Striking Out On His Own

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, teased a brand new undertaking with iconic rock singer Jon Bon Jovi on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s authentic Instagram account posted the video on Friday. It displays the 2 in a recording studio, and Bon Jovi provides Harry recommendation on appearing.

Before counting him into the tune, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer advised Harry to sing with out reservation. “It’s going to be really easy,” the Bon Jovi stated. “Pretend you’re singing in your bedroom, okay? That’s easy. Breathe. Shout it out.”

Universal Music Group, who personal Bon Jovi’s label Island Def Jam, didn’t instantly reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

The put up additionally advised fans to stick tuned for extra later and used the hashtag #WeAreInvictus. In tales, the royal’s account additionally posted movies of the Invictus Games Choir in studio and accompanying Harry and Bon Jovi to recreate The Beatles’ well-known Abbey Road quilt photograph.

The put up’s caption referenced the pre-chorus to Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” from Slippery When Wet, however it is unclear what precisely the tune Bon Jovi had teamed up with the Duke of Sussex for used to be.

The inclusion of the Invictus Games Choir and the #WeAreInvictus hashtag point out that it used to be a promo or get advantages for Harry’s Invictus Games. Beginning in 2014, the Invictus Games permit wounded, injured and in poor health armed provider participants take part in 9 occasions together with wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, and extra.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L), Jon Bon Jovi (2nd proper) and participants of the Invictus Games Choir pose at Abbey Road zebra crossing at Abbey Road Studios on February 28, 2020 in London, England.

Samir Hussein/Getty

In just a month Meghan Markle and Harry will start a brand new bankruptcy in their lives out of doors of the royal circle of relatives. The couple will step down as operating participants of the royal circle of relatives on March 31, and their royal administrative center will shut. On Wednesday, Harry requested for the “prince” to be dropped from his identify, whilst being presented at a tourism convention in Scotland. The couple intend to separate their time between the U.Ok. and North America, whilst additionally putting in a brand new non-profit.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America. In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year,” a spokesperson stated. “The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year.”