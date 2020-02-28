Our Best Hope Amid Coronavirus Fears? For Trump to Quarantine Himself.

As Donald Trump held that press convention telling Americans frightened concerning the coronavirus to take two aspirin and make contact with him within the morning, a senior whistleblower in his management advised Congress that federal well being workers with out coaching or apparatus had been interacting with quarantined Americans and rather most likely spreading the illness.

With his utter failure to upward push to the largest home disaster of his management—now not counting ones of his personal making like kids death on the border—who may just in just right moral sense vote to give him a 2nd time period? He’s proven he’s so harassed by way of private insecurities and worry for himself that he has no bandwidth left to take care of the hurt that would befall us, together with loss of life by way of epidemic.

Our easiest hope is for Trump to quarantine himself.