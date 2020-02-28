Meghan McCain Compares Herself to Lady Gaga, Says My Husband’s Ex ‘Was Not Happy’ He Dated Me

The View’s Meghan McCain claimed on Friday that she may relate to famous person Lady Gaga relationship a non-famous particular person, pronouncing that she has additionally been the “more famous one” in a dating and has skilled having jealous exes “freak out” once they discovered.

During Friday’s broadcast of the preferred ABC communicate display, the dialog sooner or later advised to a New York Times opinion creator revealing in a column that her ex-boyfriend is now relationship pop superstar and A Star Is Born lead actress. In the piece, columnist Lindsay Crouse questioned how one most likely compares themself to “one of the most famous women in the world.”

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg identified Crouse defined within the piece that she sooner or later discovered Gaga’s dating along with her ex-beau to be a “motivating thing” as a result of she may in the end examine herself with the mega-star, McCain right away lashed out on the column.

“I read the article and I thought it was so tacky and so trashy and I really hate that she’s exploiting Lady Gaga’s new love,” McCain groused.

Noting that she follows Gaga on all her social-media platforms, the conservative co-host mentioned apparently that the famed artist seems to be “happy with this guy.”

And, naturally, this then brought about McCain to flip it again to her personal previous relationships.

“I also have a little experience with being the more famous one in the relationship and having exes freak out when they found out they’re dating you,” McCain mentioned, including: “When I was dating my husband and it became public, one of his ex-girlfriends was not happy about it at all.”

“I don’t like any of this,” she concluded.

McCain used to be no longer the one one on the desk who touted a connection to the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer. Co-host Joy Behar published to the target market that she and Gaga shared the similar gynecologist, jokingly pronouncing that she wanted to “recuse” herself from the dialog.