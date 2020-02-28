Lesbian couple kiss in front of homophobic preacher ranting at them to ‘repent sins’ at Gay Pride in New Zealand
Lesbian couple kiss in front of homophobic preacher ranting at them to 'repent sins' at Gay Pride in New Zealand

A LESBIAN couple kissed in front of a Christian preacher all through a delight parade attended through 7,000 other folks as he ordered them to “repent their sins”.

The second was once captured on video all through the Gay Pride Parade in Auckland, on New Zealand’s North Island, on February 8.

The couple began kissing as Phillip Blair spoke
YouTube
Other lesbian {couples} have been additionally filmed kissing because the preacher shouted his non secular ideals on a megaphone
YouTube

The preacher – from the Torch of Christ Ministries church – had grew to become up uninvited to the development, shouting non secular ideals on a megaphone.

In the clip, he may also be heard pronouncing: “You are controlled by the devil.”

In reaction, two younger ladies start kissing in front of him, surrounded through supporters of New Zealand’s LGBTQ+ homosexual group.

The preacher additionally says: “Today you can receive Christ in your heart.”

The video was once launched through the church on YouTube with a caution claiming that it contains “lewd sexual acts, partial nudity, troubling images, and other sexually suggestive content” and it “is not suitable for most children to watch”.

The preacher was once surrounded through LGBTQ+ supporters
YouTube

The caption reads: “We preached the gospel of Jesus Christ and repentance whilst additionally telling other folks they’re beloved and cared about.

“We did our very best to manner other folks with the fruit of the Spirit whilst additionally status company on God’s reality.

“Many other folks did very vile and lewd sexual acts at the digicam whilst later having a dialog with us as a result of of the conviction of sin that set in.

“We bared our hearts, left the whole lot at the altar to the Lord, and we pray that He is glorified through our obedience.

“Thank you for your prayers.”

The second was once captured on video all through the Gay Pride Parade in Auckland
YouTube

Phillip Blair, the chief of Torch of Christ Ministries, was once surrounded through LGBTQ+ supporters who instructed him “we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it”.

The preacher – who has spoken at LGBTQ+ parades in the US, in addition to New Zealand and Australia – was once in the end requested through police to transfer on, Mirror Online reviews.

Last 12 months, Mr Blair sparked controversy when he filmed himself shouting about his non secular ideals on a hectic Sydney teach, in accordance to Mail Online.

He mentioned: “We care more about saving the whales than we care about saving our unborn children.”

A person who was once studying a ebook was pissed off as Mr Blair stored telling passengers that Jesus Christ can save them.

The passenger mentioned: “All I want you to do is shut up and leave me alone.”

The Torch of Christ Ministries – which says its undertaking is “taking the light of Christ into all dark places” – incessantly posts debatable movies.

