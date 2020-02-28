Laura Bassett Accuses MSNBC Host Chris Matthews of Sexually Harassing Her in 2016

Days after MSNBC host Chris Matthews got here beneath fireplace for his sexist run-in with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), columnist Laura Bassett claimed in a work for GQ that the veteran MSNBC persona sexually pressured her in 2016—one thing she had prior to now written about in 2017 with out revealing Matthews’ identify.

According to Bassett, the married MSNBC host approached her when she was once in a makeup chair previous to showing on his display to discuss—sarcastically sufficient—the sexual-assault allegations made towards then-nominee Donald Trump.

Bassett claimed that whilst she was once getting her make-up carried out, Matthews appeared her over and requested: “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?”

Bassett writes that the statement brought about her to nervously chuckle. Matthews, in the meantime, persisted to remark, telling the make-up artist to stay “putting makeup on” Bassett as he’d “fall in love with her.”

The columnist additionally recalled how some other example in which Matthews stepped between her and a replicate and requested of her apparel: “You going out tonight?” After she spoke back that she didn’t know, Matthews as soon as once more spoke to the make-up artist and made the next request: “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

Elsewhere in her GQ piece, Bassett claimed an unnamed cable information pundit instructed her about her personal run-in with Matthews. The pundit stated she was once invited on Matthews’ display to discuss misogyny in the GOP, and that the MSNBC host defined that he was once going to attract comparisons between the tradition depicted in Mad Men and the Republican Party.

Right sooner than going on-air for the section—which, once more, was once about feminism and misogynist attitudes—Matthews allegedly referenced the curvy Mad Men personality Joan and requested the pundit if she concept her “proportions are real.” The pundit instructed Bassett she was once “shaken.”

Earlier this week, following Matthews’ much-criticized disagreement with Warren in which he badgered her on why she believed a feminine accuser over a person, the ladies’s advocacy staff UltraViolet referred to as on MSNBC to fireside Matthews over the interview.

“MSNBC needs to fire Chris Matthews. Today,” UltraViolet president Shaunna Thomas stated in the observation. “Matthews’ refusal to believe women, and history of sexual harassment, make it clear that he is not fit to continue to cover this election. MSNBC can and must do better, and they can start by firing Chris Matthews.”

It was once reported in past due 2017 that NBC had paid separation reimbursement to a manufacturer who accused Matthews of sexually harassing her. The community claimed on the time that the host have been “formally reprimanded” over the incident.

Besides that incident, Matthews has a historical past of each objectifying girls on-air, equivalent to Sarah Palin, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan or CNN’s Erin Burnett, or expressing contempt for ladies he thinks are appearing “witchy” or “anti-male.” He additionally infamously joked about acquiring a “Bill Cosby pill” simply sooner than interviewing then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Besides sparking backlash and outrage over his contemporary Warren section, Matthews has additionally been the topic of intense grievance—particularly from the left—over his fiercely adverse protection of Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders. After evaluating Sanders’ overwhelming Nevada caucus win to the Nazis invading France right through World War II, Matthews apologized on-air following in style condemnation.