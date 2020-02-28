Latest Betting Lines and Trends for WBC Welterweight Fight

The WBC Diamond welterweight name will probably be at the line on Saturday evening, when Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas collide in Frisco, Texas.

Former global champions in several weight categories—Garcia held the sector champions belts in 4 divisions, whilst Vargas reigned in two—the 2 California natives each arrive into the combat with near-perfect data.

Garcia has gained 39 of his 40 skilled bouts, together with 30 by means of KO, and his handiest defeat got here in opposition to Errol Spence Jr. in March 2019.

The 32-year-old moved up two weight divisions to combat Spence however used to be comprehensively beat in his debut at welterweight, shedding by means of unanimous determination.

Vargas, in the meantime, has 29 wins in 33 fights, with two attracts and two defeats to his title.

Vargas is 2 years more youthful than Garcia and has a peak and achieve merit, status at five ft 11 inches in comparison to his opponent at five ft 6 inches, with a achieve of 71 inches to 68.

Despite the dimensions downside and the reality Garcia has relatively unusually opted to stay at welterweight, bookmakers be expecting him to return out on best on Saturday.

FanDuel has the previous four-division champion as a 1/five favourite, whilst Vargas is a 19/five underdog and the draw is at 25/1. Here’s a take a look at the primary developments forward of Saturday evening.

Will the combat pass the gap?

While 30 of Garcia’s 39 wins have come by means of KO, bookmakers be expecting the combat to move the gap on Saturday.

According to Oddschecker, the bout is 1/four to remaining 12 rounds and 11/four to be made up our minds ahead of the overall bell.

That is most likely extra to do with Vargas’ file. The California local has registered 29 wins in 33 fights, with 18 wins coming by means of determination.

The 30-year-old has additionally drawn two of his remaining 3 fights, in opposition to Adrien Broner in April 2018 and Cuba’s Thomas Dulorme six months later.

Method of win

Despite the boxers’ contrasting types, the bookmakers imagine the likeliest way of win for each is by means of determination.

Garcia is 11/25 to win on issues, whilst Vargas is 13/2 to win by means of determination.

When it involves the probabilities of successful by means of KO, Garcia is a 9/2 favourite, whilst Vargas is a 9/1 outsider.

Mikey Garcia (L) and Jessie Vargas face off for the WBC Diamond welterweight name on Saturday, February 29.

Round having a bet

While Garcia’s remaining 4 fights have long gone the gap, the American had advanced a name as a knockout artist previous to that.

Only two of Garcia’s win by means of KO have happened previous the 9th around and is 14/1 to win between rounds seven to 9 on Saturday.

Odds on him preventing Vargas between rounds 4 and six are quite longer at 16/1, whilst Garcia successful within the ultimate two rounds is at 18/1.

Unlike his opponent, Vargas has gained nearly all of his fights by means of determination, despite the fact that he stopped Humberto Soto in his most up-to-date combat in April remaining 12 months.

Vargas is 25/1 to win between rounds seven and 9, whilst odds on him preventing Garcia between rounds 4 and six stand at 28/1.

Jessie Vargas (R) and Humberto Soto (L) trade punches of their super-welterweight combat at The Forum on April 26, 2019 in Inglewood, California. Vargas scored a sixth-round technical knockout of former two-division champion.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty