James O’Keefe Takes Victory Lap on ABC News Sting, but His Favorite Media Sage Isn’t Celebrating: ‘Good Grief’

Given his handsomely paid career—tricking unsuspecting sufferers, particularly mainstream reporters, into blurting one thing probably career-ending into hidden cameras and microphones, after which blasting it on-line—it’s surreal to listen to James O’Keefe, the founder and chairman of Project Veritas, brag about his non-public ethics and integrity.

“I try to conduct myself with such a high degree of integrity,” O’Keefe informed The Daily Beast this week as he celebrated but any other notch on his metaphorical gun—the suspension of veteran ABC News correspondent David Wright. “We are very blessed and we have these core values, which I guess are rare. We stand on principle. I will never ever settle a lawsuit or bear false witness. I will never ever not stand on integrity.”

Exploring the outer limits of chutzpah, O’Keefe elaborated: “We have a saying at Project Veritas: We call it ‘The 12 Jurors on Our Shoulder Rule.’…We try to conduct ourselves like there are 12 jurors watching us at all times. That’s what I tell my staff.”

O’Keefe, who studied philosophy at Rutgers University in his local New Jersey and was once a right-wing campus journalism firebrand, loves to cite as inspiration more than a few intellectuals and authors such because the overdue media theorist Marshall McLuhan (whom he mispronounces as “McLellan”) and the still-living journalism ethicist Philip Meyer as inspirations for his questionable strategies.

Meyer, on the other hand, rejects the respect, telling The Daily Beast: “Good grief.”

O’Keefe has come some distance from his “guerilla media” days a decade in the past as a self-styled conservative avenger who as soon as masqueraded as a pimp wearing a fedora, cane, and his grandma’s tatty chinchilla fur so as embarrass the liberal established order.

His 2018 reimbursement was once $395,940 in wage and advantages, in line with Project Veritas’s newest publicly to be had federal tax submitting. Meanwhile, his Mamaroneck, New York-based operation, labeled through the IRS as a tax-exempt charity, raised $8,677,317 that yr, a lot of it in nameless contributions funneled in the course of the right-leaning DonorsTrust fund, and spent $9,696,338—with $735,298 charged to prison charges on my own.

O’Keefe claimed Project Veritas boasts greater than 10,000 particular person donors and greater than 50 full-time workers—together with Emmy-winning former CBS News manufacturer, and convicted David Letterman blackmailer Joe Halderman (who declined an interview request). O’Keefe’s staffers stay busy recruiting undercover “insiders” in information organizations and executive businesses (“people who are willing to put cameras on their bodies and film and lose their jobs,” O’Keefe mentioned) or else working video stings on perceived adversaries.

Thus, on the night time of the Feb. 11 New Hampshire Primary, certainly one of O’Keefe’s operatives, who it seems that offered himself as a documentary filmmaker, secretly recorded David Wright and a long-time ABC News manufacturer, Andy Fies, who had been decompressing in a Manchester, N.H., resort bar and lamenting the state of the tv information trade.

Wright, a magna cum laude Harvard grad with a grasp’s level from Oxford, was once particularly impolitic, relating to President Donald Trump as a “dick,” pronouncing his desire for Elizabeth Warren over Bernie Sanders (“very old,” “not going to get anything done,” “messiah”), and stating himself a socialist.

“It’s been really blowing up online,” O’Keefe celebrated between print interviews and radio appearances, together with on Sean Hannity’s syndicated radio reveal; Hannity additionally featured the David Wright tapes on his primetime Fox News reveal Wednesday night time. “There’s a lot of coverage,” O’Keefe persevered triumphantly. “Right now the story is actually the No. 8 trending thing on Twitter in the United States.”

Having been stoking his exposure system since crack of dawn, O’Keefe was once on the MGM Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, simply outdoor Washington, D.C., hiring a truck geared up with massive video displays taking part in the Wright tapes on a loop because it rumbled in the course of the streets; he was once additionally on the point of attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in close by Fort Washington, the place he was once scheduled to offer a speech on Saturday.

“I’m speaking at one o’clock, the president’s speaking at three o’clock—on the same stage, in fact,” he famous with obtrusive excitement.

In 2015, a month ahead of he introduced his presidential bid, Trump despatched Project Veritas a $10,000 test from his now-defunct eponymous basis (which was once shuttered, with the president paying $2 million to more than a few charities in December 2019, to settle the New York State legal professional basic’s lawsuit alleging misappropriation of price range).

“This was unsolicited,” O’Keefe mentioned about Trump’s largesse, “but he liked the Al Sharpton story we did”—a surreptitious video of Erica Garner, the now-deceased daughter of New York police choke-hold sufferer Eric Garner, complaining concerning the civil rights activist’s alleged greed: “He’s about this [flashing a hand gesture for money].”

“It ended up on the front page of the New York Post,” O’Keefe recalled. “The president sent me a copy of the Post, circled the article, and said something to the effect of ‘Good job, James O’Keefe!’ And then a donation followed.”

The day ahead of splashing his newest scoop on David Wright, O’Keefe gave ABC News executives an advance screening. He had prolonged the similar courtesy to ABC final November when Project Veritas bought inner video of Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach complaining that her community sat on her newsworthy interview with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“We think it’s ethical to ask for comment before we publish stories,” O’Keefe defined. “We’re trying to operate in good faith here, and do what reporters do—which is to ask for comment before we go public. And they gave us one—exclusively.”

ABC News President James Goldston promptly punished Wright, and the Disney-owned broadcast community confided to Project Veritas: “Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved. David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

Wright’s suspension has been extensively criticized through fellow reporters, together with Poynter senior media author Tom Jones (“It feels as if the network is caving into the pressure of a gotcha outfit that really isn’t the least bit interested in fairness”) and Washington Post media blogger Erik Wemple, who wrote that ABC News will have to as an alternative have issued “a declaration along these lines: We are proud of the work of David Wright, and we denounce this attempt to weaponize his affability and openness.”

O’Keefe, for his section, affected sympathy for his newest quarry. “I understand why they [ABC News] did it. On the other hand, I commend Wright for his honesty. I don’t think that someone should be suspended from their job for truth-telling.”

Wright didn’t reply to an e mail looking for remark.

All of 35, O’Keefe has been a right-wing superstar for greater than a decade, ever since he orchestrated the death of the 40-year-old Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now—a federally funded non-profit company that, amongst different missions, had registered low source of revenue and minority citizens.

In the autumn of 2009, O’Keefe launched a sequence of deceptively edited hidden-camera movies wherein he pretended to be the law-student boyfriend of a tender prostitute, performed through a feminine good friend, as they confirmed up at more than a few ACORN places of work across the nation and drew unwitting staffers into conversations about minimizing their source of revenue tax legal responsibility on a fictional sex-trafficking trade, supposedly staffed through underage women from El Salvador.

Outraged participants of Congress abruptly bring to a halt investment and ACORN quickly went bankrupt. During TV appearances to advertise his movies, O’Keefe flaunted his media-circus savvy through dressed in his pimp dress.

O’Keefe, on the other hand, didn’t emerge utterly unscathed. He was once sued in 2011 through Juan Carlos Vera, an ACORN worker who was once fired after probably the most surreptitious movies falsely depicted him as a keen player within the sex-trafficking scheme; Vera in fact had referred to as the police officers to record his alarming come across with a imaginable legal. In 2013 O’Keefe settled the lawsuit with a $100,000 fee and a public apology to Vera.

Several of O’Keefe’s different tried stings had been much less a success.

Among them was once his 2010 scheme to entice CNN correspondent Abbie Boudreau into his Catalina 27 sailboat geared up with intercourse toys, condoms, and hidden cameras—an absurd, and arguably misogynistic, strive at reality-show seduction which failed ahead of it all started when Boudreau (who’d been hoping to interview O’Keefe for a documentary on younger conservatives) properly refused to board.

Even the overdue tradition warrior Andrew Breitbart, on the time O’Keefe’s someday mentor and employer, referred to as the boat caper “gross and offensive.”

“We have a view which goes back to 20th Century muckraking journalism,” O’Keefe informed The Daily Beast, evaluating himself to Upton Sinclair, who printed the unsanitary stipulations of the turn-of-the-century meatpacking trade, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago newshounds Pam Zekman and William Gaines, who each labored below quilt.

“There’s a book called Ethical Journalism by Philip Meyer and it talks about one-party-consent recording. The use of a concealed recording device, at least where one party is present, is not the moral quandary that our opponents would have us believe,” O’Keefe mentioned.

Defending his David Wright sting, O’Keefe persevered: “It’s not an invasion of privacy… It’s not an act of deception, in and of itself. It’s not eavesdropping, because he’s talking to strangers. And it doesn’t constitute entrapment. In newspapers, that’s just called ‘reporting’ when you quote people.”

Reached at house in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ethical Journalism creator Philip Meyer resisted the position of O’Keefe’s moral validator.

“Good heavens… It’s distressing,” he mentioned, when knowledgeable of O’Keefe’s declare that Meyer’s 29-year-old e-book legitimized his surreptitious ambushes.

“That’s not my view,” Meyer added. “I refuse to take responsibility for anything he does because of something I wrote.”

O’Keefe bristled when requested about his legal conviction—a to blame plea to a misdemeanor —which arose out of his January 2010 arrest and jailing, in conjunction with 3 accomplices, after an ill-conceived talk over with to then-Democratic Sen. Mary Landrieu’s place of job in New Orleans, ostensibly to debunk her claims that her telephones had been swamped right through the Obamacare debate.

Initially charged with a criminal involving telephone tampering—as a result of two of them had been costumed as phone repairmen and O’Keefe was once making plans to movie them pretending to test Landrieu’s place of job telephones— O’Keefe in the long run copped to a a ways much less severe offense, coming into a federal development below false pretenses, and was once sentenced to 100 hours of neighborhood provider, a $1,500 tremendous and 3 years of probation.

“If you did that, and you were arrested, what would you do?” he demanded, noting that Project Veritas didn’t release till a few years later. “What would you do if you had no money and no organization? And they didn’t charge me with a misdemeanor, they charged me with a felony, which I didn’t commit. None of that stuff will make your article, I bet.”

O’Keefe’s brush with the regulation makes it unlawful for O’Keefe to boost cash for Project Veritas in Florida, Wisconsin and a number of different states—except, in fact, he receives a presidential pardon that expunges the conviction from his document.

“What’s that criminal record that you speak of? What’s the crime?” O’Keefe demanded. “If you’re gonna bring up ‘I have a criminal record and I’m gonna get pardoned by Trump,’ if that’s what you’re gonna say to me, I think you should tell me what that actual crime was—because that’s a fascinating story. I wrote an entire book about it.”

O’Keefe persevered: “Did you know that I showed my driver’s license at the entrance of that building? I was a reporter with an iPhone. That’s a pretty interesting fact, isn’t it? Could it be the case that I was falsely accused?”

O’Keefe identified that years later, a number of federal prosecutors resigned amid a scandal involving their mistaken running a blog about O’Keefe and different defendants; he claimed that his antagonists within the media had been ecstatic about his prison jeopardy.

“Dave Weigel [a longtime political reporter at the Washington Post] was so happy that he tweeted about it on the journalist thing. He said he was—exclamation point, smiley face—’hoping he gets raped in prison,’ and Dave Weigel lost his job in 2010 talking about it, so a lot of journalists were very happy about it.”

At The Daily Beast’s request, Weigel (who resigned from the Post—but was once in the long run rehired—after sure imprudent emails on a personal server for reporters changed into public) checked via his stored emails from 10 years in the past and located this one relating to O’Keefe: “He’s either going to get a radio talk show or start a prison ministry”—rarely an try to comic story about jail rape.

For O’Keefe, the Washington Post (for which I labored for 23 years) is one thing of a really perfect white whale. He proudly touts what he calls “seven retractions” the newspaper printed relating to articles about him over time, even supposing there most effective seem to be six corrections or clarifications of explicit factual assertions—no longer extra severe “retractions”—in screenshots he emailed to this author.

And O’Keefe continues to hang to a atypical protection, rife with revisionist historical past, of Project Veritas’ embarrassing strive in overdue 2017 to dupe Post newshounds into publishing a bogus declare through certainly one of their operatives, Jaime T. Phillips, that, as a 15-year-old, she have been impregnated through then-Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who then drove her throughout state strains for a Mississippi abortion.

Instead, the Post—which gained a Pulitzer for its reporting on a number of Alabama ladies who went on the document to mention Moore, when he was once a grown guy in his early-to-mid-30s and so they had been youngsters, had taken them out on dates, kissed them, and in no less than one case undressed and touched a 14-year-old woman sexually—ran a opposite sting on O’Keefe’s group, whole with hidden video, as its reporting crew meticulously uncovered Project Veritas’s lie.

But O’Keefe insisted he has no reason why to be ashamed—and refused to recognize that episode demonstrated, no less than on this example, that the Washington Post did its stage easiest to establish the reality of the topic.

“Sometimes we get compromised in our undercover work. It happens…Sometimes you don’t get the story, or you get blown.”

Bafflingly, he when compared Project Veritas’ plot to put naked the Post’s allegedly shoddy journalism to mythical investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s dogged Pulitzer Prize-winning paintings to discover the My Lai Massacre through U.S. squaddies of greater than 100 civilians right through the Vietnam War.

“I can’t prove a negative,” O’Keefe mentioned. “Just because Seymour Hersh spent weeks trying to confirm something, and he didn’t”—but he did—“he didn’t therefore say there was no Vietnam massacre.”

In an obvious bout of gaslighting, O’Keefe denied the most obvious—that “my intent was to give them fake information and have them publish.” Not in any respect, he claimed. “My intent was to meet with them and have a conversation and publish the contents of the conversation if I obtained a story.”

The tale, on this case, would had been that “these people [at the Post] were really doing some unconscionable things behind closed doors. We know that. We just haven’t gotten the story yet.”