Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai, known for championing pro-democracy movement





Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested on suspicion of collaborating in an illegal meeting ultimate 12 months and intimidating a reporter in 2017.

The arrest used to be showed by means of Mark Simon, the crowd director for Lai’s corporate, Next Digital Ltd., which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper. Two former pro-democracy lawmakers and activists, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, have been additionally arrested on suspicion of illegal meeting Friday, he mentioned.

“This is ridiculous,” Simon mentioned by means of telephone. Lai used to be being held in a police station in Kowloon and used to be ready to peer his legal professional, he mentioned.

The Police Public Relations Branch didn’t right away reply to a request for remark Friday. The strikes have been previous reported by means of native media together with Now TV and Cable TV.

The arrests come amid a lull in protest task following greater than six months of just about continuous demonstrations within the former British colony and because the town battles the outbreak of the fatal coronavirus. The Hong Kong police had been going via pictures and looking to monitor down round 300 protesters and suspects, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Jan 29.

The arrests additionally apply Beijing’s appointment of recent hard-line officers accountable for overseeing Hong Kong. Earlier this month, China tapped Xia Baolong, the vice president of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office.

Beijing additionally appointed Luo Huining — a cadre known for executing President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption marketing campaign — as head of China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong. Simon, the Next Digital team director, mentioned Lai’s arrest most probably stemmed from the Liaison Office’s need to turn it used to be taking motion.

Lai has lengthy championed the town’s pro-democracy movement and has been categorized a traitor by means of the Chinese govt.

Around 10 police officials arrived at Lai’s house in Ho Man Tin in Kowloon at round 7:30 a.m. Friday, in line with native newspaper Oriental Daily News. He used to be arrested on the subject of the prison intimidation of the newspaper’s reporter in 2017 and for illegal meeting on Aug. 31 ultimate 12 months, the Oriental Daily mentioned, mentioning unidentified folks.

The Oriental Daily had lengthy sought to have Lai prosecuted over the 2017 incident, Simon mentioned.

