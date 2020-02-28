Goldberg Wins Universal Championship After Defeating ‘The Fiend’ at WWE Super Showdown

Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on Thursday at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia to win the Universal Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer delivered 4 spears to “The Fiend,” but it surely wasn’t sufficient to stay Wyatt down. Goldberg escaped the Mandible Claw on two events sooner than hitting the Jackhammer for the win. This is “The Fiend’s” first time being pinned since his repackaging in 2019.

Wyatt has defeated somebody who has come his manner, together with Seth Rollins, whom he defeated at the pay-per-view WWE Crown Jewel this previous October for the Universal Championship, and Daniel Bryan.

Goldberg seemed on WWE tv by means of satellite tv for pc on a contemporary episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he was once interrupted by means of Wyatt. Not having any of Wyatt’s shenanigans, Goldberg challenged him to a fit.

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed up live to tell the tale SmackDown every week sooner than Super Showdown when “The Fiend” faced him. Goldberg hit Wyatt with a spear, however “The Fiend” were given up, albeit noticeably harm. Before Goldberg may proceed, Wyatt teleported out of the hoop.

Goldberg is in truth the third-ever Universal Champion, after Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens. He defeated KO at WWE Fastlane in March 2017. This would lead right into a program with Brock Lesnar, whom he would lose to at that 12 months’s WrestleMania.

Goldberg’s ultimate fit was once at WWE SummerSlam in August 2019, the place he defeated Dolph Ziggler.

In a fit at ultimate June’s Super Showdown, Goldberg misplaced to The Undertaker. Unfortunately, that fit was once recognized extra for each competition getting injured within the ring than for the outcome.

Where Goldberg and “The Fiend” move, on easy methods to WrestleMania, is unknown. It’s rumored that Goldberg will move on to stand Roman Reigns, with the Universal Championship at the line at WrestleMania.

On the February 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena will go back, and that’s the reason the place a large number of hypothesis involving “The Fiend” is available in. Wyatt and Cena have a large number of historical past, and, heading into WrestleMania, they’d be a program with a large number of background.

Fans should song in to SmackDown and Cena’s look to look the fallout from Super Showdown. WrestleMania 36 is ready for April five in Tampa, Florida.

What do you bring to mind Goldberg profitable the Universal Championship? Where do the Hall of Famer and "The Fiend" move from right here?