Glamorous fitness fanatic Brit, 29, ‘ran dial-a-dealer cocaine delivery service for Sydney’s professional elite’





A BRIT fitness fanatic allegedly ran a “dial-a-dealer” medication ring to flood Sydney with over 300g of cocaine.

Sarah Rutherford, 29, was once reportedly arrested after police officers raided her house in Greenacre, New South Wales the day before today.

Sarah Rutherford is accused of flooding Sydney with greater than 300g of cocaine

She was once arrested the day before today morning

Officers allegedly seized cocaine, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and paperwork together with prescription scripts, experiences the Daily Telegraph.

Police will allege Rutherford, at the beginning from Bridgwater in Somerset, led a drug delivery service throughout Sydney and equipped greater than 300g of cocaine between September 2019 and February 2020, consistent with the newspaper.

Rutherford faces a number of drug-related fees together with supplying prohibited medication of a business amount and knowingly/recklessly directing a felony workforce aiding crime.

Video photos of her arrest presentations Rutherford handcuffed and shielding her face as she’d bundled right into a police van.

There is an awesome Crown case

Glenn Walsh

She gave the impression at Bankstown Local Court lately – and was once refused bail, the Telegraph reported.

Magistrate Glenn Walsh mentioned each and every of Rutherford’s six fees have considerable most prison phrases, starting from ten to 20 years, the file mentioned.

Handcuffed Rutherford shields her face as she's resulted in a police van

Cops raided Rutherford's house in Greenacre, New South Wales

Reports say he instructed the listening to: “There is an awesome Crown case.

“A submission is made that the telephone is located on her on December 6. There’s digital recording of intercepted calls and different proof.

“When arrested, the telephone was once in her premises. This isn’t a case the place there was once one utilization of a telephone.

“It is like painting a picture … and she is a principal artist … organising the delivery of cocaine throughout Sydney by way of drivers, meeting with drivers, giving drugs to the drivers for delivery and taking money.”

Officers allegedly discovered cellphones, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and paperwork

The arrest was once a part of Strike Force Delaven, established in July 2019 through the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad.

The strike pressure is tasked with investigating the availability of illicit medication throughout Sydney.

Investigations are proceeding, and Rutherford’s case will go back to Bankstown Local Court on April 23.





