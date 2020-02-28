George Clooney “saddened” by Nespresso’s alleged use of child labor
A brand new instrument to trace Latinx inclusion within the Fortune 100, George Clooney is unhappy, the Marines ban the Confederate flag, and a viral video highlights the disproportionate punishment of Black children at school.
But first, right here’s your week in evaluation, in Haiku.
“Call me Harry,” he
smiled, changing into the hero
we didn’t know we
needed. In an international
of Hot Pockets heiresses,
all the time Be The Good.
If you’ll be able to’t be excellent,
a minimum of you should be sorry,
and on the very
least, wash your hands. In
an international of hate and concern, hope
will also be laborious to search out.
Take a breath. Look up!
We’ve a brand new moon in tow! Let’s
title her Katherine.
Wishing you a hopeful and stellar weekend.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen.McGirt@fortune.com