Gambling industry ‘wishes tougher legislation’

More must be finished to restrict drawback playing, together with toughening up oversight of the £11bn industry, the National Audit Office (NAO) has mentioned.

The frame, which scrutinises public spending on behalf of parliament, referred to as for higher coverage for “at risk” gamblers.

It mentioned the federal government must take a look at the best way the regulator, the Gambling Commission, is funded.

The Commission mentioned it agreed that extra had to be finished.

Licensed playing has grown by means of 57% over the past decade boosted by means of on-line and smartphone get admission to.

“The Gambling Commission is a small regulator in a huge and fast-evolving industry. While the Commission has made improvements, gambling regulation lags behind the industry,” mentioned Gareth Davies, the top of the NAO.

The Commission estimates 1.eight million persons are “at risk” gamblers and 395,000 are “problem” gamblers, together with 55,000 youngsters. Gambling dependancy may end up in psychological well being issues and serious monetary difficulties.

A spokesperson for the Gambling Commission mentioned: “We agree with the report’s assessment that we face the significant challenge of regulating a dynamic and developing industry”.

It was once already discussing proposals to reform its investment type with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, it added.

The Commission won £19m of investment in 2018-19, virtually all of which got here from the licence charges charged to operators, the NAO’s record mentioned.

The organisation does no longer have the facility to extend the licence charges it fees, making it tricky to put money into new abilities to answer tendencies within the industry, the watchdog mentioned.

The charges are set thru secondary regulation by means of the federal government each and every 4 years.